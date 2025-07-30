Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I’d Clear the Field’ in Governor Race—But Backs Out of Running

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may “one day” run for governor, and she’s certain about her victory, but it won’t be in 2026.

“If I was running for governor the entire world would know it because I would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning, I would have ads running, I would be raising scary amounts of money, and I would literally clear the field,” the MAGA Republican declared Tuesday in a post on X .

“I am humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support that I have to run for Governor, and if I wanted to run we all know I would win. It’s not even debatable,” she added.

Despite the bravado, however, Greene is holding off on a 2026 run—because she’s not so sure about her chances after all.

President Donald Trump was reportedly skeptical of Marjorie Taylor Greene's statewide chances when she was mulling a Senate run in May. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

“I have a different perspective of the entire 2026 campaign cycle ahead and the fragile state of Republican control in Georgia‚” Greene continues, blasting the state’s “men only” GOP leadership for “overseeing the slow slide from red to blue.”

“The ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine’ wheeling and dealing at the hunting clubs and country clubs does not reflect the sentiment and issues of the vast majority of Georgia voters,” said Greene, who was first elected to her seat in 2020. “As a woman, none of this appeals to me. As a mother, none of this appeals to me. As a lifelong Georgian and business owner none of this appeals to me.”

Greene is one of the most visible—and controversial—House Republicans. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Greene, who represents a predominantly rural stretch of northwestern Georgia, was also eyeing a run for Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff’s seat earlier this year.

But polling in May suggested that she would get trounced by Ossoff in a hypothetical matchup. After President Donald Trump reportedly expressed doubt she could win the state, which he carried by just over two points in 2024, Greene took herself out of the race with a similarly boisterous, long-winded X post.

For now, Greene looks set to stay in the House, where she sits on the powerful House Oversight Committee, though she’s leaving the door open to a future run.

“One day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President,” Greene wrote. “One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026.”