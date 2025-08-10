Laura Loomer Stuns MAGA Vets With ‘Despicable’ Rant Against Medal of Honor Recipient

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has alienated even her most loyal supporters after railing at a French-born Medal of Honor recipient.
After the Army recognized Capt. Florent Groberg, who received a Medal of Honor for throwing himself at a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012, in an X post on the anniversary of the incident, the far-right activist went on the attack.
“Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier? They had to find an immigrant who voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke at the DNC as Obama’s guest?” Loomer wrote on X Saturday.
The MAGA devotee—a favorite of President Donald Trump—further described the retired soldier as an “anti-Trump leftist” and attacked Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll for not “properly vetting” him.
Groberg himself replied to the post: “Oh boy… Thirteen years ago today is my Alive Day, the day I nearly lost my life, and four of my brothers, including three Army leaders, never came home. I’ve served under presidents from both parties and will always honor my oath to this country."
He added, “Yes, I spoke for 60 seconds at the DNC when asked about service and sacrifice, not politics. For me, 8/8 isn’t about parties. It’s about the lives we lost.”
Loomer’s rant drew condemnation on social media from Republican veterans, including former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who wrote, “This is low even for you.”
“As a conservative, Republican, combat veteran with a Purple Heart, this is the most obnoxious trash I’ve seen on social media in years,” another user wrote. “This man saved lives with full knowledge his survival was unlikely. When we are in uniform, and everything we did in uniform isn’t red or blue. It is green and remains Green for eternity.”
“As a veteran, you are a disgusting individual for attacking him. He has done far more for our country than you will ever do. Who cares if his politics doesn’t line up, it does not make him less of a hero!” chimed in another.
Even proud Loomer fans took umbrage at her attack on Groberg: “Laura, I am one of your biggest supporters, but you are very wrong on this. A hero is a hero, it transcends politics. I will always respect and salute a Metal of Honor recipient. God Bless Captain Groberg.”
Loomer later doubled down on her remarks.
“I got a call from a reporter a few minutes ago asking me if I’m deleting my tweet below. I said no. I don’t care about the outrage mob. And I am right to be posting about this,” she wrote on X.
She then claimed that the Army had used the “weight behind the [Medal of Honor] to issue partisan political attacks and undermine the Commander in Chief.”
Loomer’s attack on the decorated veteran comes amid reports of her influence in the White House, which has earned her the nickname “Trump’s Rasputin,” referring to the Russian mystic who had influence on Tsar Nicholas II. She has been credited with Trump’s decision to fire at least 16 people from the administration.