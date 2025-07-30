Body Count: Every Trump Administration Scalp Laura Loomer Has Taken So Far

MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer has been on a tear.

Over the last several months, the far-right conspiracy theorist and provocateur has taken credit for the removal of one Trump administration official after another.

While President Donald Trump has tried to downplay her influence, Loomer’s deeply researched loyalty tests have coincided with at least 15 removals.

Laura Loomer is one of Trump’s most devout and most controversial supporters. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Loomer, a self-described Islamophobe who has called 9/11 an “inside job,” once operated at the fringes of the MAGA movement.

But with each scalp she claims, the evidence mounts that her takedowns carry serious weight within the administration—no matter how distasteful those close to the president find her.

Here is Loomer’s political body count to date.

1: Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Schleifer

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Schleifer was fired by the White House after Loomer resurfaced his criticism of Trump. Mark Vergari/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Adam Schleifer, an assistant U.S. attorney based in Los Angeles, was fired from his job in late March an hour after Loomer posted about him on X.

Loomer resurfaced comments Schleifer had made that criticized Trump. Calling the career federal prosecutor a “Biden holdover,” she wrote, “We need to purge the US Attorney’s office of all leftist Trump haters.”

Scheifer was fired soon after in an email from a White House official. Loomer celebrated the news on X and vowed there was “more to come.”

Schleifer has challenged his firing, pointing to Loomer’s role and arguing the decision by the White House was made for “unprecedented partisan and political reasons.”

2-7: Six Aides on Trump’s National Security Council

This headline-grabbing purge of Trump’s National Security Council followed an April 2 meeting between the president and Loomer in the Oval Office.

Loomer came to the meeting armed with a binder of research and made the case that the staffers were anti-Trump and could not be trusted.

Not long after, six aides were fired. They included Brian Walsh, senior director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs; and Maggie Dougherty, senior director for international organizations, according to The New York Times.

While the bloodbath shocked the rest of the political world, the self-styled independent journalist played coy.

“Out of respect for President @realDonaldTrump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” she wrote on X. “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings.”

8-9: NSA Director Timothy Haugh and NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble

NSA Director Timothy Haugh and his deputy, Wendy Noble, were fired after Loomer met with Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The top two officials at the National Security Agency, Timothy Haugh and Wendy Noble, were fired on April 3, hours after news broke about the National Security Council firings.

Loomer took credit on social media. “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump,” she wrote. “That is why they have been fired.”

Both Haugh and Noble had been career officials who had worked under Democratic and Republican administrations.

Loomer had highlighted ties between Haugh, an Air Force general, and Army Gen. Mark Milley—Trump’s much-loathed former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.

10-11: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong

Loomer had criticized National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, before they were fired. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, was already on thin ice with the White House in March after his role in Signalgate, when he added The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat where top officials were discussing war plans.

But Waltz and his staff were also the targets of a Loomer campaign to demonstrate their disloyalty.

Loomer went especially fiercely after Alex Wong, Waltz’s deputy and a close ally. Much of her criticism of Wong fixated on his Chinese heritage and the fact that his wife worked as a Justice Department attorney under the Biden administration.

Loomer took a victory lap when Waltz and Wong exited their posts in early May. Reacting to the news in a text to Politico, she wrote a single word: “Loomered.”

12: Surgeon General Nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was dropped as Trump’s surgeon general pick after falling into Loomer’s crosshairs. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Trump dropped his first choice for surgeon general, Fox News medical contributor and physician Janette Nesheiwat, after a Loomer takedown.

Loomer took issue with Nesheiwat’s past advocacy for COVID vaccines, arguing that it was out of step with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr.’s vaccine skepticism, and questioned her medical expertise.

“I genuinely wish we had a different nominee that was more aligned with personal liberties,” she wrote on X, adding, “We need a new nominee for US Surgeon General!”

Two days later, Nesheiwat’s nomination was pulled, even though she was set to appear before the Senate for a confirmation hearing. Loomer gloated about taking another “scalp.”

13: Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey

Two months before Maurene Comey was fired, Loomer led a campaign against her. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director and longtime Trump nemesis James Comey, was fired in mid-July after she warned her colleagues about the president’s Justice Department purge.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she wrote in an email, according to The New York Times. “Do not let that happen.”

Two months earlier, Loomer had undertaken a campaign to get Comey fired solely on account of Trump’s disdain for her father. Despite the delay, Loomer celebrated the development as a win in a post on X.

14: FDA Vaccine Chief Dr. Vinay Prasad

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s MAHA vaccine chief, stepped down after a Loomer takedown. Food and Drug Administration

Dr. Vinay Prasad stepped down as the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief on Tuesday after just two months in the role.

Although he was a MAHA-aligned vaccine skeptic with the continued backing of Kennedy, Prasad was targeted by Loomer for his past criticism of Trump and support for Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In one clip resurfaced by Loomer, Prasad said he had stabbed a voodoo doll of Trump to “curse” him. Upon news of his firing, Loomer wrote, “Turns out poking Trump voodoo dolls to ‘curse’ Trump only awakened the Trump Curse.”

15: NSA General Counsel April Falcon Doss

The NSA’s top lawyer was ousted from her role on Tuesday after Loomer reposted a Daily Wire article criticizing April Falcon Doss for her role in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The story from the right-wing outlet was headlined “Democrat Russia Hoax Investigator Is Now Top Lawyer At Trump’s National Security Agency” and accused Doss of “a history of partisan anti-Trump activism.”

Loomer bragged in a statement to The New York Times that she had “reposted a tweet that exposed her last week and flagged it for the right people.”