Comey’s Fired Daughter Goes to War With ‘Tyrant’ Trump

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who was abruptly fired by the Justice Department, sent a blistering email to colleagues warning them of the chilling effect of fear in the department.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she wrote in an email according to The New York Times. “Do not let that happen.”

Comey called fear “the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.”

Comey, a career prosecutor and daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was dismissed without explanation from her job on Wednesday

She worked on the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Her firing comes as the president has been facing explosive backlash for failing to release the files in the Epstein case.

This story is developing and will be updated.