Trumpland

Signalgate ‘Idiot’ Actually Had Lots of Sensitive Group Chats

CHATTER BOX

U.S. officials said that Mike Waltz had started several “sensitive national-security conversations” on Signal.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on March 25 claimed "full responsibility" for mistakenly adding a journalist to a group chat in which top American officials discussed impending strikes in Yemen. "I take full responsibility. I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated," Waltz told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in his first interview on the security breach, adding that he does not personally know Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist who was added to the chat. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Waltz, the man who caused Signalgate, actually hosted multiple chats about national security on the app, sources have told the Wall Street Journal.

The national security adviser accidentally added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat where top Trump aides were discussing a strike on terrorists in Yemen. President Donald Trump was said to be furious but, at least publicly, stood by his man. Waltz, however, is reportedly walking on eggshells.

Recreation of Signal message conversation between Trump Cabinet members regarding bombings of the Houthi in Yemen 1. From Pete Hegseth “TEAM UPDATE” (Update not quotes) From JD Vance I will say a prayer for victory (two users “added” prayer emoji)
An excerpt from the now-infamous groupchat. The Daily Beast

The Journal also reports that Waltz has a bit of a penchant for Signal, using it to create several group chats where national security-related issues were discussed with close Trump advisors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two U.S. officials told the publication that he had started several “sensitive national-security conversations” on the nongovernment channel with Cabinet members.

These included chats about methods on how to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as military operations. The sources demurred to tell the Times whether any sensitive information was shared.

Trump’s main point of contention, however, was not that Waltz had carelessly discussed sensitive military information in the infamous Signal chat.

White House Wants to ‘Maximize Trump’s Vengeful Nature’'MOB BOSS'
Leigh Kimmins
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his administration has reached a deal with elite law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will host the swearing in of his former personal attorney and White House Presidential counselor Alina Habba as interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Rather, it was the fact that Waltz had Goldberg’s number in his phone at all, which would seem to imply a connection between the two.

Trump despises Goldberg, who has broken embarrassing stories about the president, including that he once praised “Hitler’s generals” (a claim Trump denies).

He also reportedly does not want to cave to the critical media coverage of the debacle, several people familiar with Trump’s thinking told The New York Times. They also said he did not like the appearance of firing a senior official so early into his term.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaTrump Rages at NBC After Signal Journalist Calls Out Leak Lies
Yasmeen Hamadeh
WorldGreenland Issues Stark Warning After JD Vance’s Unwelcome Visit
Matt Young
MediaLara Trump Gets an Answer About Trump Mount Rushmore Plans
Will Neal
PoliticsTrump Rips Bill Maher Ahead of His Big White House Visit
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMusician Who Quit Kennedy Center Issues a Chilling Warning About Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh