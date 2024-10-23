Politics

Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff

‘PREFERS THE DICTATOR APPROACH’

John Kelly told The New York Times all about Trump’s praise for the dictator.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
John Kelly
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

On top of the many members of the Trump administration who have already spoken out against the former president’s candidacy, John Kelly, his one-time chief of staff, warned in an expansive interview Tuesday that Trump is a fascist and would rule like a dictator.

Kelly, a former Marine general, told The New York Times that Trump didn‘t understand the rule of law, and that he praised Hitler multiple times. Audio tape of Kelly’s comments was aired later on CNN.

“Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators—he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure," Kelly told The Times. “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And when asked whether Trump had any empathy, Kelly replied simply, “No.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung called Kelly’s accounts “debunked stories,” and said he had “beclowned” himself.

Kelly’s interview comes mere hours after The Atlantic reported that Trump, while president, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi generals. “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” he said in the White House, according to two people who heard him. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

Ex-Trump Official Endorses Woodward’s Warning About Ex-Prez

SECOND THAT
Emell Derra Adolphus
Then-President Donald Trump, center, makes opening remarks as he holds a Cabinet meeting in the White House on January 10, 2018. Defense Secretary James Mattis sits to Trump’s right.

The outlet also quoted Trump as bashing veterans by telling a Cabinet official that “only suckers went to Vietnam.”

Kelly‘s blistering criticism of Trump echoes that of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. “A total fascist,” Milley said of Trump, as told to Bob Woodward for his book, War.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo
media

Jon Stewart Is Taking Trump’s ‘Enemy Within’ Threats Very Seriously

Michael Boyle
politics

Trump Roasted by McDonald’s Staff: ‘Where’s His Hairnet?’

David Gardner
politics

Trump Sends New Demand to CBS Over Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Will Neal
politics

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted

Sean Craig