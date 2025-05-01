Laura Loomer Takes Victory Lap After Waltz’s Ouster and Calls for More Blood

MAGA diehard Laura Loomer celebrated the ouster of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz from President Donald Trump’s cabinet on Thursday and called for more heads to roll.

Loomer, 31, claimed credit for the firing of Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, whom she targeted in a flurry of critical posts in March that accused him, the son of Chinese immigrants, of advancing Chinese interests over America’s.

“Hopefully, the rest of the people who were set to be fired but were given promotions at the NSC under Waltz also depart,” Loomer wrote on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loomer shared a later post about Wong’s firing with the word “SCALP.”

Loomer traveled to Washington to meet with Trump on April 3. That same day, Trump fired multiple officials from the National Security Council but left Waltz untouched for the time being.

The NSC purge was proof that Loomer, a member of the MAGA fringe who briefly was the center of Trump affair rumors during last year’s campaign, had the president’s ear.

Loomer reacted to Waltz’s firing with a one-word text to Politico: “Loomered.”

Use of the verb gained steam after the initial NSC firings. It was spreading again on Thursday, with pundits on both Fox News and CNN using it to describe what happened to Waltz, a 51-year-old who gave up his safe seat in Congress—in a deep-red Florida district—to join the Trump administration. Another Republican has already replaced him in Congress.

Waltz had a rough time during his 100 days in office. His troubles began in March after The Atlantic reported he added its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat that discussed attack plans on targets in Yemen.

Michael Waltz stands behind President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting this month. To his right is Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The gaffe embarrassed the White House, but Trump still publicly backed Waltz and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Behind the scenes, however, Politico reported Thursday that Trump and his team began searching for Waltz’s replacement.

Loomer led calls for Waltz to resign or be axed, with MAGA momentum growing in support of such a move after a report revealed Waltz’s Venmo contact list was chock-full of journalists and anti-Trump types.

This, Loomer has said, was proof the Trump administration needed to vet its officials more stringently. She repeated this message on Thursday, too.

“VETTING MATTERS,” she wrote on X. “Don’t ever forget that.”