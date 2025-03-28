Mike Waltz Has All These Journalists in His Contacts

National Security Adviser Michael Waltz’s rough week keeps getting worse.

After news broke Monday that Waltz had mistakenly added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat in which top Trump advisers discussed plans to bomb Yemen, Waltz’s contacts on payment app Venmo were also made public.

WIRED first reported on Waltz’s Venmo account Wednesday, after which The American Prospect published a PDF naming all of Waltz’s 300+ “friends” on the app, which draws contacts from the host phone.

Waltz has since made his Venmo private, but the Daily Beast dug through his contacts and found it included some of the biggest names at Fox News, a top MSNBC executive, two CNN stars, and a former Trump cabinet member.

A snippet of Michael Waltz’ 300+ Venmo friends, which included journalists like Brian Kilmeade of Fox News. Venmo

The list included the ex-Fox News host Ed Henry, who was fired from the network in 2020 amid sexual misconduct allegations, as well as hosts Bret Baier and Brian Kilmeade. Correspondents Griff Jenkins and Jennifer Griffin also made the cut, as did Fox News Digital editor Porter Berry.

Waltz’s media friends extend well beyond those working at Trump’s favorite network.

Brianna Keilar photographed at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner last spring. She and her husband were included in Michael Waltz’ friends list on Venmo. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

MSNBC Executive Producer Lauren Peikoff appeared on the list as well as CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, CNN White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes, and NewsNation Reporter Leland Vittert.

Waltz’s office noted that he previously represented Florida in the House of Representatives and had worked at Fox News as a contributor.

“He has relationships with people who work in media. There should be nothing surprising here,” spokesperson James Hewitt told the Prospect.

Kirstjen Nielsen talks with Donald Trump during a visit to the U.S. southern border in 2019. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Waltz’s friend list also included Trump’s former secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, who had a very public falling out with the president. Nielsen resigned in 2019 after she refused to close ports of entry along the border at Trump’s request, The New York Times reported. Trump announced Nielsen’s departure on Twitter before she could even submit a resignation letter, Axios reported.

Nielsen did not immediately respond to questions emailed by the Daily Beast on Friday about what relationship—if any, as professionals or as friends—she had with Waltz.