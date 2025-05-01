Trump Forces Out Signalgate ‘Idiot’ Despite His Epic Suck-Up

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is exiting his role in President Donald Trump‘s cabinet, CBS and Politico reported Thursday.

Waltz, 51, is the first cabinet member to leave his position in Trump’s second term.

The former congressman from Florida faced significant backlash from Trump allies and supporters after he mistakenly added The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat in March. He staved off initial calls to resign, but faced more pressure after a report revealed his Venmo contact list was filled with journalists and MAGA rivals.

Also leaving their role is Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, reported CBS.

Politico reported Waltz had “lost the confidence of other administration officials.” It added that the White House has been searching for a replacement “for weeks,” but the plans to remove Waltz on Thursday only “gained steam in recent days.”

Waltz got the boot despite an epic suck-up in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, in which he praised the “strength” of Trump’s leadership.

“Mr. President, the last four years the world experienced a total lack of leadership under Biden,” Waltz said. “We’ve had 100 days of your leadership, with respect, with strength, starting with ‘there’ll be all hell to pay if you don’t let our people go.’ Dozens, over 40 Americans, have come home under your leadership, far fewer terrorists are no longer threatening the homeland under your leadership.

“Mr. President,” Walz gushed, “everything from revitalizing shipyards to cyber to space, that takes this entire team working together. It’s an honor to serve you in this administration. And I think the world is far better, far safer for it.”

Trump thanked Waltz for his praise but said little else.