Laura Loomer Celebrates Her ‘Scalp’ After Trump Nixes Nominee She Hates

Donald Trump‘s nominee for surgeon general is no more, thanks in part to right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

The president is planning on removing Dr. Janette Nesheiwat from consideration, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, the day before the former Fox News contributor was to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Loomer, in a social media post Wednesday, gloated about taking another “scalp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 9/11 truther had taken issue with Nesheiwat’s background, calling her “not ideologically aligned with Donald Trump or his admin’s health initiatives.”

“I know @realDonald Trump likes people who go on TV for some weird reason I will never understand (I still love him), but we can’t have a pro-COVID vaccine nepo appointee who is currently embroiled in a medical malpractice case and who didn’t go to medical school in the US as the US Surgeon General,” Loomer wrote in a post on X. “She is now being accused of lying about her credentials.”

Janette Nesheiwat Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Inconsistencies emerged about Nesheiwat’s resume, like how she earned her M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean rather than the University of Arkansas, as she had said.

But Nesheiwat’s support for the COVID-19 vaccine was also a big problem for Loomer, who falsely claimed that it is “killing millions of people.”

Trump seemingly listened to her plea, announcing just days later that he had a new nominee in mind for the post: Dr. Casey Means.

“Casey has impeccable “MAHA” credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding.”

Means obtained her MD from Stanford University, but decided not to pursue a career as a surgeon, instead opting for a more nontraditional path as an entrepreneur, author and wellness influencer alongside her brother, Calley Means.

“I saw how broken and exploitative the healthcare system is and left to focus on how to keep people out of the operating room," her website states.

Calley, for his part, is an adviser to Kennedy. The two wrote a book, Good Energy, which they call “a unifying framework for understanding what is causing symptoms and diseases, and how to feel amazing now and in the future.”

Means also co-founded the health tracking tool Levels, which provides users with a continuous glucose monitor.

Trump on Wednesday also announced that Dr. Nesheiwat would be given another post in the department.

“Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS,” Trump added. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

She confirmed the news in a post on X shortly after, writing: “I am looking forward to continuing to support President Trump and working closely with Secretary Kennedy in a senior policy role to Make America Healthy Again!”

“My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn’t changed,” she added.

Dr. Nesheiwat is not the first “scalp” that Loomer has claimed.

A MAGA diehard, she has used her microphone to successfully call for others in the Trump administration to go.

Weeks ago, embattled National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was on her list.

She later celebrated upon learning that he would instead be tapped as the nation’s UN ambassador, and had a similar response when Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, was shown the door.

“SCALP,” she wrote at the time.