General Fired After Laura Loomer Launches Loyalty Purge

President Donald Trump has fired the general serving as director of the National Security Agency after far-right activist Laura Loomer accused him of being disloyal to the president.

General Timothy Haugh, who also heads U.S. Cyber Command, was fired Thursday along with five key National Security Council aides, the Washington Post reported.

Loomer had advocated for the firings during a private meeting with the president on Wednesday. After news of the meeting leaked, Loomer, 31, took to social media to say Haugh was fired because he had been “disloyal” to Trump.

“As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump,” she wrote Friday in a rambling post on X.

“Why would we want Milley’s hand-picked choice for NSA DIRECTOR? We do not! And he was referred for firing,” she added.

NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.



The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

Loomer’s post referred to Gen. Mark A. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff from 2019 to 2023, when Haugh was nominated to lead the NSA along with the U.S. Cyber Command.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Milley became concerned Trump was preparing to stage a coup, CNN reported. He condemned the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and told journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was “a fascist to the core.”

In January, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked Milley’s security detail and security clearance over his disloyalty to Trump.

But Haugh, a cyber professional with more than 30 years of military service, seemed to have avoided the administration’s wrath—at least at first, according to the Post. Last month, he hosted Trump’s megadonor and advisor Elon Musk at the NSA’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland.

General Timothy Haugh speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in March. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It was the first time Musk visited a U.S. intelligence agency and reportedly went well.

In 2018, Haugh ran an offensive against Russian election interference.

Ranking Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees called the decision to remove Haugh “disturbing.”

“At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyberthreats… how does firing him make Americans any safer?” Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement.

Laura Loomer is a long-time supporter of President Donald Trump. Laura Loomer/X

Some members of Trump’s inner circle have branded Loomer, a long-time Trump loyalist, as too extreme even by MAGA standards. She has called 9/11 an “inside job” and posted racist and sexist attacks against former vice president Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

Despite her toxic views, during the campaign, she was invited to join Trump at memorial events for the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers.

In Friday’s social media post, she called Haugh’s firing—along with that of his civilian deputy Wendy Nobel—a “blessing for the American people.”

“Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers,” she wrote.