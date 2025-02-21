Politics

How ‘Nutter Conduit’ Feared by Secret Service Hooked Trump Up With Laura Loomer

TRUTHER TRUTH

The infamous 9/11 truther’s path to then-candidate Trump went through an obsessive aide, a bombshell new book reveals.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: Cancer activist Natalie Harp speaks after being called on stage by U.S. President Donald Trump during the Faith & Freedom Coalition 2019 Road To Majority Policy Conference at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, on June 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsElon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsBannon Does His Own Questionable Salute While Calling for a Third Trump Term
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMusk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins