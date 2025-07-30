‘Russia Hoax’ Investigator Booted From Top Job After MAGA Uproar

The top lawyer at the National Security Agency was fired on Friday after she was targeted by MAGA figures including Laura Loomer, according to The New York Times.

April Falcon Doss was appointed to her general counsel post in 2022 during the Biden administration. The page on the NSA website that contained her bio now displays a “Page Not Found” message.

She was the subject of an article published by the conservative Daily Wire last week, headlined: “Democrat Russia Hoax Investigator Is Now Top Lawyer At Trump’s National Security Agency.” The article accused Doss of a “history of partisan anti-Trump activism.”

According to a LinkedIn profile, Doss served from 2017 to 2018 as a senior minority counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. President Donald Trump has long dismissed probes into the 2016 election as part of a “Russia hoax.”

Laura Loomer once told The New York Times that she had told her boyfriend, "President Trump comes first,” and “if you can’t handle that, then go find somebody else.” Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The Daily Wire’s report on Doss was shared widely, including by Loomer, a far-right activist and devout Trump supporter. She told the Times she had reposted a tweet that “exposed” Doss last week and “flagged it for the right people.”

Loomer, who once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” reportedly speaks with Trump several times a month, much to the distaste of some of his White House aides, who are said to view her as “toxic.”

Doss’ removal appears to mark another turn in the Trump administration’s mission to weed out disloyal personnel across the executive branch.

In April, he fired then-NSA chief, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his deputy, Wendy Noble, after meeting with Loomer.

Loomer posted on X at the time that they “have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”

Doss was offered a separate role at the Pentagon, but it’s not clear if she intends to accept, Politico reported.

Laura Loomer arrives ahead of Donald Trump's debate with Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in September. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, NSA and Pentagon for comment. Doss has also been contacted for comment.

“Very productive day today,” Loomer wrote on X in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sharing a screengrab of the Times headline about Doss’ ouster, as well as another headline about the resignation of a Food and Drug Administration official she had attacked.

“It’s very important that we protect President Trump,” she added. “We have only one year left to stop the Communist takeover of America.”

Loomer appeared to have had a role in Doss’ firing, an official told the Times.

Doss previously worked at the NSA for more than 12 years between 2003 and 2016, according to a LinkedIn page, and has also worked in private practice and academia, including at the Georgetown University Law Center.

She authored the 2020 book Cyber Privacy: Who Has Your Data and Why You Should Care.

The ouster comes after Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, put the Russia investigations back in the headlines, accusing top Obama administration national security officials earlier this month of engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s presidency by pushing claims of Russian election-meddling.