Gabbard Feeds MAGA an Obama Conspiracy Amid Epstein Blowback

Tulsi Gabbard’s claim that the Obama administration waged a “treasonous” plot was met with trepidation online.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

UNITED STATES - MARCH 26: Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Intelligence, arrives to testify during the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats Assessment," in Longworth building on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, director of the National Security Agency, FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, also testified. The witnesses fielded questions on the Signal chat, about attacks against Houthis in Yemen, that accidentally included a reporter. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has claimed to have uncovered a “treasonous conspiracy” in the Obama administration to stoke Russian election interference claims.

Gabbard alleged the Obama administration knew that Russia did not affect the outcome of the 2016 election, but the truth was suppressed, singling out James Comey’s leadership of the FBI under Obama, according to the declassified report released by the Trump administration on Friday.

US President Barack Obama (L) waves as new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey looks on after an installation ceremony at the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2013. Comey was a top Justice Department official in the Bush administration and took over last month for Robert Mueller, who stepped down after 12 years of heading the agency. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Then-President Barack Obama with Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey in 2013. Gabbard alleges Comey helped repress the truth about Russian election interference. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

“Top national security officials including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months,” Gabbard claimed in a tweet.

In a spate of fiery tweets playing up the report, Gabbard took aim at high-level Obama administration officials for engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” and “years-long coup against President Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” she said. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.”

She added in a tweet, “We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral.”

The release comes after many MAGA supporters have seemingly split with Trump over the anti-climactic release of some of the Jeffrey Epstein findings by Attorney General Pam Bondi. After some back and forth over whether more Epstein files exist, Trump ordered Bondi to unseal Epstein-related grand jury transcripts to attempt to calm his base.

As with the Epstein files, some MAGA supporters remained unconvinced that Gabbard’s big announcement was little more than “theater.”

“Are these people actually going to go to prison for their crimes or is this a bunch of theater?” wrote one self-professed MAGA lover under Gabbard’s post. Another added, “Nothing ever happens.”

Bringing the conversation back to Epstein, a commenter added in a post, “Noooo. What about Epstein files? That’s what we want to know about. Release the client list.”

