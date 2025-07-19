Gabbard Feeds MAGA an Obama Conspiracy Amid Epstein Blowback

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has claimed to have uncovered a “treasonous conspiracy” in the Obama administration to stoke Russian election interference claims.

Gabbard alleged the Obama administration knew that Russia did not affect the outcome of the 2016 election, but the truth was suppressed, singling out James Comey’s leadership of the FBI under Obama, according to the declassified report released by the Trump administration on Friday.

Then-President Barack Obama with Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey in 2013. Gabbard alleges Comey helped repress the truth about Russian election interference. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

“Top national security officials including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months,” Gabbard claimed in a tweet.

In a spate of fiery tweets playing up the report, Gabbard took aim at high-level Obama administration officials for engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” and “years-long coup against President Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate. — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” she said. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.”

She added in a tweet, “We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral.”

The release comes after many MAGA supporters have seemingly split with Trump over the anti-climactic release of some of the Jeffrey Epstein findings by Attorney General Pam Bondi. After some back and forth over whether more Epstein files exist, Trump ordered Bondi to unseal Epstein-related grand jury transcripts to attempt to calm his base.

Noooo..

What about Epstein files?

That's what we want to know about. Release the client list. — Dr. Ali Alvi (@DrAleeAlvi) July 18, 2025

As with the Epstein files, some MAGA supporters remained unconvinced that Gabbard’s big announcement was little more than “theater.”

“Are these people actually going to go to prison for their crimes or is this a bunch of theater?” wrote one self-professed MAGA lover under Gabbard’s post. Another added, “Nothing ever happens.”