Donald Trump has ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to unseal all of the Jeffrey Epstein-related grand jury transcripts in a frantic Truth Social post, hours after The Wall Street Journal revealed the president was pen pals with the accused sex trafficker.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump posted. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Bondi, who has been under equal scrutiny regarding the administration’s Epstein secrecy, quickly posted a statement to confirm that the unsealing will occur on Friday.

“President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” she wrote.

The MAGA faithful may be hesitant to take Bondi at her word, however. She claimed in February that Epstein’s so-called “client list,” rumored to implicate many of the rich and powerful, was sitting on her desk ready for review. That turned out to be a lie—at least, that is what the Trump administration has claimed this month.