President Donald Trump unleashed a scorching rant against The Wall Street Journal after it published a bombshell report accusing him of writing a letter to the sex pest Jeffrey Epstein to commemorate his 50th birthday in 2003.

Trump, 79, did not hold back in a lengthy, 245-word post that labeled the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper a “disgusting and filthy rag.”

“Writing defamatory lies like this shows their desperation to remain relevant,” Trump raged. “If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for ‘TRUMP’ to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!”

The president has promised to sue the Journal, its parent company, News Corp, and the 94-year-old Murdoch, who Forbes reports is worth $24.2 billion.

Trump’s screed claimed that he spoke directly to the right-leaning paper’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, and warned her not to publish a report that was “FAKE.” Trump alleged that she refused to give in to threats by him and his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, and published the piece Thursday afternoon.

Trump, at times, wrote in the third person in his post to Truth Social.

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly,” his post said. “The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal.”

Trump has been under fire from his base this month after a DOJ and FBI memo stated that there was no Epstein “client list,” despite Attorney General Pam Bondi saying in February that such a list was on her desk for review.

Epstein once described Trump as his “closest friend” in tapes first revealed by the Daily Beast last fall. The two men, who both hopped between New York and Palm Beach, were photographed together several times over the years prior to Trump’s presidency.

Trump has insisted that he and Epstein were never close friends, repeating several times that he distanced himself from the disgraced financier after he was put on the sex offender list in 2008, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

The Journal reports that, alongside Trump’s drawing of a naked woman, is an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, typewritten in the third person.

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.