Pam Bondi Cornered on Her Epstein Files Hype at Trump Cabinet Meeting

Attorney General Pam Bondi was put on the spot about the so-called “client list” of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Bondi, who has taken heat for shutting down conspiracies about Epstein’s clientele and death months after previously inflaming them, took the chance to defend herself.

“In February, I did an interview on Fox that is getting a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the client list. And my response was, ‘It is sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the files, along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That is what I meant by that.”

“That is it on Epstein,” Bondi concluded.