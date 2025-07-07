MAGA Demands Pam Bondi’s Head for Falsely Hyping Epstein Client List

Furious MAGA influencers have turned on Attorney General Pam Bondi over a memo pouring cold water on conspiracy theories about alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The leaked memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that Epstein kept no secret list of his clients and that his 2019 death in custody was almost certainly a suicide, Axios reported.

“Trump has to fire Pam Bondi,” Keith and Kevin Hodge, the two die-hard Trump supporters behind the Twins Pod podcast, told their more than three million X followers Monday. “She went on camera and told the world she has the Epstein client list on her desk. Now they say there’s no list???”

Bondi indeed told Fox News in February that a long-rumored roster of high-profile public figures to whom Epstein had trafficked his victims was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” Days later, she released a dossier on the case almost entirely composed of information that was already public—with no client list.

After Trump’s return to the White House in January, many of the president’s supporters had hoped new details of the case would emerge to substantiate the rampant conspiracy theories that have surrounded Epstein’s crimes for more than a decade.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Former DOGE chief Elon Musk led the social media charge, suggesting Bondi's DoJ and the FBI are staffed by clowns. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As the fevered anticipation morphed into rabid backlash on Sunday, Trump’s former government efficiency czar Elon Musk led the social media charge against the DOJ with a meme suggesting the department is staffed by clowns.

Others blasted Bondi more directly. Far-right influencer Laura Loomer put out a series of posts dubbing the AG “Blondie” and blasting her as a “liar,” with ultraconservative commentator Jack Posobiec taking aim at the nation’s top prosecutor for failing to deliver after “we were promised everything.”

“If Jeffrey Epstein had no clients list, didn’t have elites raping girls on his island and hadn’t taken part in any blackmail schemes… Then… Why’d he kill himself?” right-wing filmmaker and Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Robby Starbuck posted. “Doesn’t pass the smell test [Pam Bondi].”

Far-right podcaster Tim Pool also hopped on the bandwagon, posting “Pam Bondi is just keeping the tens of thousands of child porn videos for herself,” while MAGA conspiracy theorist Matt Wallace asked of his followers, “Should Trump fire Pam Bondi for lying about the Epstein files?”