What Trump Really Thinks of Laura Loomer: Biographer

MAGA activist Laura Loomer checks all the right boxes for President Donald Trump, even though many of his closest advisers seem intent on keeping her at arm’s length.

“She’s, what, 30 years old? She looks the part. She’s on television often for Donald Trump,” Trump biographer Michael Wolff told The Daily Beast Podcast this week. “That’s the trifecta. I mean, what’s not to like from Donald Trump’s point of view?”

Wolff, author of Fire and Fury, said “everybody is trying to keep Laura Loomer out,” except for Natalie Harp, the devoted Trump aide who’s been referred to as the “human printer” and “nutter conduit” to Trump.

Laura Loomer ticks all the boxes for Trump, according to Michael Wolff. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“She and Laura Loomer have bonded in some way of friendship or just convenience and that’s how Laura Loomer comes in,” Wolff said. “She calls Natalie. She’s in. And the president likes her.”

“She’s good television, so that’s amusing to him,” he added.

Loomer, a far-right influencer and conspiracy theorist with more than 1.7 million followers on X, once called herself a “proud Islamophobe.” Trump has previously described her as “terrific” and “very special.”

But the 32-year-old has butted heads with Trumpworld figures, both publicly and privately. Last month, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called her the “world’s creepiest human” when she defended Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s aides see her as an “uncontrollable and toxic force,” who the president nonetheless calls several times a month, The New York Times recently reported. Nobody in Trump’s West Wing inner circle would speak to the newspaper on the record about Loomer.

“My point of access to the White House is Donald Trump,” she told The Times in an interview. “And that’s really hard for people to comprehend.”

She recounted telling her boyfriend that “President Trump comes first,” and “if you can’t handle that, then go find somebody else.”

Natalie Harp (right) is known as the "human printer" who followed Trump around with a portable printer and battery pack. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Wolff’s latest podcast appearance honed in on the women Trump surrounds himself with, who often fit a similar mold; young, conventionally attractive and fiercely loyal. Wolff claims these aides serve as a kind of “comfort blanket system” for the president.

Among them is Harp, who invited Loomer into the 2024 Trump campaign’s inner circle, Wolff wrote in his latest book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

Colleagues referred to Harp as the “human printer” because she followed Trump around with a portable printer so she could hand him hard copies of news he likes, The Times reported.

White House communications director Steven Cheung has repeatedly slammed Wolff as a “lying sack of s--t” who “routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination.”