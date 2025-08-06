Laura Loomer Reveals White House Clout Has Earned Her a New Nickname
EVER LOOMING
Laura Loomer is now touting her new title as “Trump’s Rasputin” for her growing political influence, à la the Russian Svengali who advised the Romanov family. In the past month, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, 32, has intensified her efforts to remove individuals from the MAGA movement whom she considers disloyal to President Donald Trump. The Daily Beast reported on July 30 that at least 16 officials from the Trump administration have been dismissed after being “Loomered.” While the White House has, at times, tried to downplay Loomer’s role, Trump has praised the provocateur as a “very nice person.” Loomer was called Trump’s “blunt instrument” by the New York Times. “One of my friends said it made me sound like Trump’s Rasputin,” Loomer told The Telegraph on Tuesday, enjoying the comparison to the mystic who was assassinated by noblemen who feared his influence over the imperial family. On July 31, Loomer launched an anonymous tip line to help conduct her mass purges. Loomer builds her case against Trump administration officials by scouring social media accounts, employment history, and past political donations. Then, she shares her findings with Trump and her 1.7 million followers on X.