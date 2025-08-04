Trump Praises ‘Very Nice’ Loomer as Her Bodycount Grows

Donald Trump has called conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer a “very nice person” as she continues her personal mission to clean house at the Trump Administration.

The far-right MAGA loyalist coined the phrase “Loomered” to describe her desire that Biden and Obama holdovers who should lose their jobs in the Trump Administration.

So far, her body count includes at least 16 people including assistant federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, National Security Agency directors Timothy Haugh and Wendy Noble, Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Jen Easterly, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under President Biden.

Laura Loomer is coming for Trump staff who are disloyal to the president. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Conspiracy theorist Loomer, who is known for anti-Muslim rhetoric and claiming the 9/11 attacks an “inside job,” has also set up an anonymous tip line to help her find people who are disloyal to Trump and get them fired.

On Sunday, the president was asked about his relationship with Loomer and the kind of influence she has over him.

“She’s very nice,” Trump told reporters of the fringe conspiracy theorist.

“I mean, I know she’s known as a ‘radical right,’ but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person. I’ve known her for a long time.”

Trump also seemed to explain her motivation in recommending staff in his administration to be potentially “Loomered.”

“I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she’s a patriot,” Trump said. “And she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her.”

Laura Loomer supports Donald Trump during one of his 2023 lawsuits. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Last Thursday, Trump called Loomer “a very strong person” and “a great patriot”, but dismissed her role in getting people fired in his administration.

“She makes recommendations on things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody. I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision,” Trump said.

“She always has something to say, usually very constructive … she recommended some people for jobs.”

On Saturday, Loomer posted on X, “There is a CIA Coup of the Trump admin taking place right now,” adding, “Something is terribly wrong.”

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Saturday, Loomer revealed she has “intel agencies” inside the White House helping her find “deep state” members who have managed to “sneak inside” agencies like the FBI, Department of Defense, and the National Security Council.

Loomer said there should have been an “executive mandate” on the first day of the new Trump administration to clean house.

“If you worked for Obama or Joe Biden and you are in this administration you have 48 hours to resign or else we are going to fire you,“ Loomer told Bannon of what she believed should have been done.

“It seems like every single day I have to flag this information to the Trump Administration,” Loomer said.

“I guess now the mainstream media has decided to portray me as President Trump’s Rasputin,” she added of the comparison to the Russian peasant who closely influenced the last imperial dynasty to rule Russia.

“They think that I’m some kind of villain because I’m trying to protect President Trump from all these traitors who have somehow found a way to stay inside his Administration.”

Loomer said anyone following the MAGA agenda will pass her vetting system.

“If you are actually serving the president and you are doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you have nothing to be afraid of,“ she said.