Laura Loomer Posts Anonymous Tip Line to Fire More Officials

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer is crowdsourcing help to get more officials she deems disloyal to President Donald Trump kicked out of their jobs.

Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and self-described “proud Islamophobe,” has set up an anonymous tip line to help find her next so-called “scalp.”

“Know an Obama-Biden holdover inside the Trump admin who needs to be exposed for their misdeeds?” Loomer posted on X while linking to the tip line.

Loomer has risen from a fringe extremist into an influential figure with the ear of Trump since he returned to office. A Daily Beast analysis found that at least 16 people have been fired since January after Loomer targeted them online and accused them of disloyalty to Trump’s agenda.

Laura Loomer has described the 9/11 terror attacks as an "inside job" carried out by the government. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Speaking to Politico, Loomer said she expects to purge “hundreds” more for failing her loyalty test, and claimed that some of the people using her tip line will be within the Trump administration itself.

“I’m happy to take people’s tips about disloyal appointees, disloyal staffers, and Biden holdovers,” Loomer said. “And I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in.”

The latest “scalp” for Loomer is Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under President Joe Biden, who had just been named the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in West Point’s social sciences department.

In a furious Tuesday X post looping in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Loomer asked why “Biden holdovers” were “getting elevated to high-level jobs under the Trump admin?” The very next day, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll confirmed the offer to Easterly had been rescinded.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Vinay Prasad was removed as the top vaccine official at the FDA after just three months into the job after a Loomer-led pressure campaign. This includes unearthing a 2021 audio clip of Prasad joking that he stabs a voodoo doll to “curse” Trump.

“It’s called getting Loomered. Vetting matters,” Loomer posted on X while sharing an article about landing two targets within 24 hours of each other.

The U.S. Army rescinded its job offer to Jen Easterly after Laura Loomer complained about the appointment. STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday, a Free Press report revealed that a former Trump administration official said it’s not “uncommon” for people inside the White House to contact Loomer when they want a rival taken down.