Officials in President Donald Trump’s administration are wielding MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer as a weapon to take down their rivals.

Since Trump entered office, Loomer’s deeply researched loyalty tests have led her to claim at least 15 “scalps” of administration officials who were fired after her urging.

The far-right activist, who has called 9/11 an “inside job” and described herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” has garnered a reputation for her influence over White House personnel decisions.

Now, White House officials are allegedly trying to harness Loomer’s destructive force, an insider told the Free Press.

Paraphrasing a former senior Trump aide, the Free Press reported Thursday that “it’s not uncommon for current officials to contact Loomer for her to go after their rivals in the government.”

It didn’t take long for Loomer, who portrays herself as independently enforcing the administration’s ideological purity, to address the claim.

“It’s not about going after peoples’ rivals in the government per se,” she wrote on X. “It’s more about protecting President Trump & the American people from bad actors who want to fly under the radar with deception.”

“If you are aware of people like this, please contact me so we can root them out,” she added.

Loomer did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Several White House officials told the Free Press that Loomer’s reputation as a White House disruptor is deserved.

“She has influence for sure!” one senior Trump official told the outlet. “Everyone has to take her seriously. The president certainly does.”

“She talks to the president about stuff, and she knows how to characterize things and successfully move the needle on issues,” said another, adding, “I think she is f---ing crazy, but she is also influential.”

Some Trump officials acknowledged that Loomer does hold the president’s ear. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

However, others in the administration argued that while she readily takes credit for firings, her criticism is often one factor among many.

One former Trump aide pointed to the six National Security Council members who were fired after an Oval Office meeting between Loomer and Trump in early April.

The insider said that Loomer claimed responsibility for the purge “at the right moment” but that she wasn’t actually the reason it happened.

Some Trump officials questioned whether Loomer is actually influential—or just good at taking credit. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“There was a feeling that Mike Waltz’s staff had tried to shift blame away from Mike toward Pete Hegseth and the vice president’s office—mainly highlighting the things they said in the chat,” the source told the Free Press. “A lot of people believed the NSC was looking out for itself, and that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in the West Wing, the State Department, and the Defense Department. Complaints were filtering up to Susie Wiles.”

And although at least one White House official told the Free Press that they are “a fan” of her, others shared a much harsher opinion.

“Someone should show the president that video of Laura eating dog food,” one insider joked, referring to a video from last year. “That shows she’s just as gross as she is crazy.”

