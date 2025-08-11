Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into far-right provocateur Laura Loomer after the self-appointed MAGA loyalty test administrator attacked a Medal of Honor recipient on social media.

U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Aug. 8, 2012, saving numerous people, including several high-ranking coalition and Afghan national army commanders.

After the Army shared his story on the anniversary of the attack, Loomer criticized the Army for honoring an “anti-Trump Leftist” on its social media channels. Her comments prompted backlash from several MAGA supporters, including Greene.

“Laura Loomer has ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America,” the Georgia lawmaker wrote in a social media post. “Ask any veteran, military member, and American, no one cares about his politics, the man was willing to die to save others from a suicide bomber.”

“Shut up Laura,” she added.

Laura Loomer called Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and endorsed Hillary Clinton, an “anti-Trump Leftist.” Alex Wong/Getty Images

Groberg was born in France and raised the U.S., becoming a naturalized citizen in 2001. He joined the Army in 2008 and deployed to Afghanistan twice. He suffered severe injuries in the 2012 attack, which also killed four U.S. soldiers.

In 2016, he spoke for just over two minutes at the Democratic National Convention and endorsed Hillary Clinton.

In her post, Looomer blasted Army Secretary Dan Driscoll for not properly “vetting” Groberg before the Army shared his story.

“Inadequacy, screw-ups, and zero political knowledge of anything in the Trump era is totally accepted by many in this admin,” she wrote. “Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier?”

Groberg responded to Loomer’s post saying he had almost died in Afghanistan, and that for him, 8/8 wasn’t about politics—it was about service, sacrifice, and the lives that were lost. Loomer nevertheless doubled down on her criticism.

The relationship between Laura Loomer, right, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, pictured together in 2020, has soured in recent years. Twitter/Marjorie Taylor Greene

In her own post, Greene argued that Loomer was using Groberg as a “pawn” to attack Driscoll and pointed out that she often goes after fellow Republicans, claiming they are not sufficiently “loyal” to the president.

“Why does she do that? Because she is not MAGA, she is MIGA,” Greene added, using an acronym that stands for “Make Israel Great Again.”

She then said Loomer has never had a “real job” and implied Loomer is being funded by a foreign government or intelligence agency, prompting Loomer to post a truly scorched-earth reply.

“You ruined your entire family by cheating on your husband with a sex guru, and for the last 4 months, you have been doing nothing but spewing lies about the Trump admin because you don’t get enough attention from the Trump admin,” Loomer wrote.

She then listed off all of her “real” jobs, accused Greene of insider trading, and made some lewd comments about extramarital affairs in CrossFit gyms. She also threatened to file an ethics complaint against Greene for “falsely accusing me of being funded by an intelligence agency.”

“You call yourself a Christian while you wreck your marriage like a whore and lie out of bloated horse face which has permanent damage from your years of alleged steroid use. Which is why you look like a Neanderthal,” Loomer wrote.