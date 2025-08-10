Oscar Winner Claps Back at Savage ‘Freakier Friday’ Review
‘TAD HARSH’
Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis is all fired up about one particularly cutting review of her newest movie. Freakier Friday, the new sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday—both starring Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter duo who swap bodies—was described as “humiliating to everyone involved” by one critic. Time journalist Stephanie Zacharek spat venom as she laid into the flick that “no one actually asked for.” Freakier Friday “appears to exist largely for one reason: to grift off the fondness many adults have for the original, even though the sequel has none of that picture’s breezy, observant charm,” Zacharek wrote. Time posted their review to Instagram and Curtis shot back in the comments: “SEEMS a TAD HARSH,” she wrote. “SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.” “Some people” seems to be an accurate description, as the film currently holds a 73 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences holding it in even higher regard at 93 percent.