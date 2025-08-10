MTG Explodes Over Report Exposing Massive Wealth Jump

Marjorie Taylor Greene erupted Sunday after she was pressed about her skyrocketing wealth and eyebrow-raising trades.

The MAGA lawmaker’s net worth has surged from about $700,000 to roughly $21 million since joining the House in 2021, financial news outlet Benzinga reported in June.

Greene has reportedly also made hundreds of stock trades as a congresswoman, including while markets were in free fall due to President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

I’m fed up with the outright slander and lies about me because I’m UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and I am demanding AIPAC register as a foreign lobbyist and I refuse to vote for U.S. taxpayers hard earned money fund foreign aid and foreign wars.



I’ve owned my family’s… https://t.co/LvwzuFCOui — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 10, 2025

After an X user questioned how Greene could amass such wealth on the $174,000 congressional salary, the Georgia Republican launched into a defensive rant, responding, “You can go to hell.”

“I’m fed up with the outright slander and lies about me.” Greene said. “I’ve owned my family’s construction business for well over two decades and made all of my net worth BEFORE I became a Member of Congress in 2021 and all of my Public financial disclosures show this.”

In addition to questions about her wealth, Greene’s stock trades have drawn scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made some eyebrow-raising moves on the stock market, including buying stocks just hours before President Donald Trump announced his tariffs pause, sending markets into a surge. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The congresswoman invested in Palantir Technologies just three days before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded the company a $30 million contract in April. Since then, Greene—who sits on the House Committee on Homeland Security—has seen her stock rise 142 percent, according to the research platform Quiver Quantitative.

Also in April, Greene bought tens of thousands of dollars in stock from leading firms, according to The New York Times, even as markets plunged on fears of a global trade war after Trump rolled out his “reciprocal” tariffs. Hours later, the president announced a three-month tariff pause, sparking some of the largest single-day market gains for both stocks and bonds in years.

Reacting to Greene’s stock purchases on MSNBC a few days later, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “So many of these people are crooks, liars and frauds and Marjorie Taylor Greene is, of course, exhibit A. We are seeing corruption unfold before us in real time.”

Greene criticized Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi's stock trades, but her own financial activity has also sparked backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Al Drago/Getty Images

Later, MAGA congressman Mike Lawler chimed in.

“Just another reason why stock trading by members of Congress or their spouses should be banned,” the New York Representative wrote on X in response to a report showing Greene’s “Liberation Day” investment paying off. “The appearance of impropriety, or worse, is too great.”

Greene claimed that she’s not personally picking or timing her investments.

“My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I’ve signed a fiduciary contract with,” she said. “My hard earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!!”

2024 Town hall



Question: How do people go to Congress and become multimillionaires..



Greene: I do not know. I haven’t found that money tree up there.. that they all seem to have.. Pelosi supposedly has some great stock tips pic.twitter.com/r8ZpKZHWky — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2025

She also alleged that the criticism of her financial activities is part of a coordinated effort in response to her opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby.

There is a renewed push to impose stricter restrictions on stock trading by members of Congress and their families, with a recent bill advancing through a Senate committee.

Notably, Greene took a swipe at Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi for trading stocks at a 2024 town hall, telling the crowd they should “check her out” for “some great stock tips.”

Trump, who has frequently bashed Pelosi—whose husband Paul is a venture capitalist—for her financial activity, lashed out at the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, apparently believing the legislation would affect him too.

“I don’t think real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the ‘whims’ of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley!” the president fumed in a Truth Social post, saying Hawley was being used by Democrats “as a pawn.”

However, if enacted, the bill would not take effect until after Trump’s term ends.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene’s office for comment.