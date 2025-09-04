Marjorie Taylor Greene and the survivors of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein are knocking on the doors of the Oval Office.

The Georgia representative said she personally spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning to ask him to meet with Epstein victims at the White House.

“I look forward to talking with President Trump about these women that I’ve met,” Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju at a press conference staged by lawmakers and Epstein survivors on Wednesday. “I also encouraged him already this morning that he should have these women in the Oval Office. They deserve to be there.”

However, the 51-year-old appears to have had little luck.

“I told him I’d be happy to set that up, arranging with their attorney by sharing his phone number,” she went on. “I haven’t got an answer back on that, but I am continuing to encourage him that these are the people that deserve to be in the Oval Office, not any of Jeffrey Epstein’s rich, powerful friends.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed support for Epstein survivors at a press conference on Wednesday. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. The Daily Beast has also contacted Greene’s office regarding whether she has heard from Trump since making the comments.

Though Greene made a name for herself as a diehard MAGA firebrand, she has broken with Trump on the Epstein issue that has sharply divided conservatives. The Georgia lawmaker spoke out in support of the late sex abuser’s survivors in an emotional press conference where they made a plea for transparency from the administration.

Greene has backed a bipartisan bid by Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to force the release of the notorious Epstein files, which the Trump administration has failed to deliver despite earlier assurances that the disgraced financier’s clients and associates would be exposed.

A White House official told CNN on Tuesday that support for Massie and Khanna’s discharge petition “would be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration.”

But Greene disagreed, telling Real America’s Voice that the White House official was a “coward” for saying that.

“I take very big offense to that because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected,” she said, adding in a separate interview on CNN that “this isn’t a hostile act towards the administration. The hostile act has been against these women for so many years now.”

Greene’s refusal to back off demands to release the Epstein files has earned her enemies within her own MAGA circle.

Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has Trump’s ear, blasted Greene in a post on X: “MTG is a FRAUD, and a phony, two faced b---- who used Trump to advance her career.”

The Epstein files have been a thorn in Trump’s side largely due to his years-long friendship and close ties with the sex offender, who died in jail in 2019. Both Trump and Epstein have described each other as good friends in old interviews.

Trump has long been frustrated with his own base’s unshakeable interest in the release of the Epstein files. On Wednesday, he said once again that he had no desire to discuss what he described as the “Epstein hoax.”