Relatives of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken victims have responded to President Donald Trump’s assertion that the issue of the Epstein files was a Democratic “hoax.”

The family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre told CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday night that it’s “beyond frustrating” listening to the president’s response to the Epstein saga, while warning Trump that the issue was not going to go away.

Trump repeated his claim that the Epstein files were a “hoax” moments after a group of survivors asked for the Trump administration to heed their calls on the steps of Congress.

“Forty-five minutes ago you’ve heard from every survivor saying, ‘This isn’t a hoax, the American people know that this isn’t a hoax,’ so I think we’re all tired of the distractions, the switch-and-bait [sic],” Giuffre’s sister-in-law Amanda Roberts told Burnett. “I think we’re over that part, and there’s just this desire that there’s an ugly stain that maybe he wants to disappear and go away, but it’s not going to. It’s not going to go away.”

“I think there’s a certain point, especially as the leader of our nation, to sit back, take a moment of reflection and understand that this is huge, this is relevant, this is real. We are talking about human lives; they were children, and they are asking for the justice that they deserve. They are asking that of their leader of their nation.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide at the age of 41 in April, spent much of her life seeking justice for the abuse she experienced at the hands of Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and their powerful friends, including Prince Andrew.

The interview with her family comes hours after victims of the convicted sex trafficker’s crimes traveled to Washington D.C. to demand the release of the Epstein files.

Joined by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, Democrat Ro Khanna, and Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, survivors held a press conference on Wednesday calling for the files to be released in their entirety.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) during a news conference with alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president dismissed their calls, telling reporters, “I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we are having.”

“We’re having the most successful eight months of any president ever, and that’s what I want to talk about and should be talking about. Not the Epstein hoax.”

Khanna and Massie have led a bipartisan push for the files to be released, managing to secure enough Republican signatures on Tuesday to force a vote, prompting the White House to warn that continuing to push for the release of the files would be seen as a “very hostile act” by the president.

The GOP-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 33,000 documents related to the Epstein case on Tuesday evening. However, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia pointed out that over 97% of those files were already publicly available.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and their supporters pose for a photo during a rally in support of victims of the disgraced financier and sex trafficker outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips said on CNN Wednesday night that it was “shocking and upsetting” to hear the president’s comments, telling host Anderson Cooper that survivors weren’t targeting Trump, but were just “fed up and wanting answers.”

She continued, “It‘s hard to deal with because we just want some accountability. And we haven‘t received any. The only person that’s been held accountable is a woman. And we were abused by a man who sex trafficked a lot of us. And so we are aware there are many other men out there and we just don‘t understand, or we are nearing the end of our fight, pushing us to, you know, make other decisions to see if we can get some accountability.”

Phillips had previously told NBC’s Hallie Jackson that many survivors had begun compiling their own client lists in the face of the Trump administration’s refusal to release such information.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night, Massie also pushed back against the president’s hoax claims, telling Collins, “With my Republican constituents, those women have the most credibility. And I think it‘s disrespectful to call it a hoax. This is not a hoax. Not at all. And it‘s not going to go away.“

He added, “If the president wants to highlight the things that he‘s trying to do in the White House, then he should just call for the vote and release all of these files, and then he can move on. But they want to drag this out.”

Massie also told Collins that he would be willing to use the speech or debate clause that affords representatives immunity to read the names of Epstein’s clients in Congress.

Rep. Thomas Massie filed a discharge petition on Tuesday kicking off the process of collection the necessary 218 votes in the House to force the vote to release the Epstein files. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“The survivors said that they had decided to compile their own list. But the reality is, if they try to release that list, they‘re going to be sued into homelessness. They will be attacked. They will have death threats,” Massie said.

He went on to explain that what both he and Marjorie Taylor Greene have volunteered to do is “read that list on the floor of the House of Representatives, because our founders put into the Constitution a speech or debate immunity, which says that we can‘t be prosecuted for what we say on the floor of the house.

“We‘re willing to help those survivors get those names.”

Greene made the same offer during Wednesday’s press conference on Capitol Hill, surrounded by Epstein’s victims and their supporters, as well as Massie, Khanna, and other lawmakers.