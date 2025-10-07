Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks Ranks With MAGA in Shutdown Rant

Marjorie Taylor Greene has eviscerated her own party amid the government shutdown in an X post blasting GOP leadership for playing politics with the lives of America’s poorest families.

“No I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games,” the firebrand Georgia Republican and noted conspiracy theorist wrote late Monday night. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

Greene was referring to the expiration of tax credits for poorer families under Obamacare toward the end of this year. If Congress does not vote to extend the relevant Obamacare subsidies before the end of December, estimates suggest the average annual premium payment for health insurance will increase by 114 percent for 2026.

Greene has increasingly clashed with her own party since Trump returned to the White House earlier this year. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The current shutdown, which came into effect last Wednesday, has arisen as a result of deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over funding proposals, with healthcare subsidies a key point of contention.

President Donald Trump and his party have falsely claimed the shutdown is due to a Democratic push to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants. Federal law prohibits undocumented immigrants from purchasing Obamacare marketplace plans or receiving subsidies, and they are further ineligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP.

While Greene has largely avoided criticizing Trump directly, she’s opposed his administration’s handling of a wide variety of issues, from aid to Ukraine to COVID-19 vaccines. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrats have advocated for Obamacare subsidies to be extended to avoid the premium increases for millions of Americans, accusing Republicans of treating their expiration as an opportunity to either reduce or eliminate Obamacare-related programs altogether.

Greene, who has enthusiastically espoused the GOP’s false claims about healthcare for undocumented immigrants, further blasted her fellow legislators on both sides of the aisle in her Monday post for allowing ideological differences to get in the way of providing support to vulnerable families.

Greene’s most vicious comments have been largely reserved for the MAGA administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“It is absolutely shameful, disgusting, and traitorous, that our laws and policies screw the American people so much that the government is shut down right now fighting over basic issues like this,” she said. “You don’t HATE your government enough.”

Her diatribe has already piqued the interest of Greene’s nominal opponents in the House, with Democratic Rep. Greg Casar reposting her comments about a lack of Republican leadership on healthcare insurance premiums with the caption: “I don’t quote MTG often, but…”

Greene’s comments mark a significant escalation in what has increasingly proven a one-woman civil war against her own party over the past several months.

In May, she unleashed a “laundry list” of complaints against the Trump administration in a vicious post on X, criticizing its policies on everything from support for Ukraine and COVID-19 vaccines to foreign aid and potential for war with Iran.

MTG's diatribe has earned her unexpected praise from across the aisle. X/Greg Casar

Then in August, she told the Daily Mail that “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” before going all in come September on a concerted bipartisan push to force the Trump administration to release new documents on the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Trump has lately faced intense scrutiny over his historic relationship with the convicted pedophile after his DOJ determined that contrary to conspiracy theories long pushed by the far right, Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide and he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

Nor does Greene’s X post Monday mark the first time she’s burned the GOP over the government shutdown.

“Right now this shutdown is a big political fight and drama, but it doesn’t have to be happening,” she said in an interview with InfoWars Friday. “I don’t think that these vulnerable Americans should pay the price because of politics in Washington, D.C. I believe that soon, the Republican senators need to actually grow some courage and a spine.”