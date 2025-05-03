Outspoken Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has sounded off against the Trump administration in a lengthy tirade on the social media site X.

“I represent the base and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy,” wrote Greene.

The post fired shots at the recent minerals deal with Ukraine, the handling of the war in Iraq, COVID-19 vaccines, and election integrity, saying the Trump administration has so far failed to address concerns that frustrate “the base.”

“I campaigned for no more foreign wars. And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran,” she said. “I don’t think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries, especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength.”

While Greene resisted criticizing Trump directly, it is yet another step in the increasing distance she seems to be placing between herself and the rest of the Republican party. In March, she described the Signal group chat leak as “incredibly sloppy,” while last month she attacked fellow House Republican Anna Paulina Luna for voting with the Democrats.

Greene was long considered part of an extremist minority in the Republican Party, voicing support for a range of wild conspiracy theories, QAnon, and the whole “Jewish space lasers” thing. However, her loyalty to Trump has since been rewarded and she is now one of the president’s closest allies, serving as the chair of the Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters while arriving at the Capitol Hill Club for a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republicans are meeting as the Trump administration faces blowback after defense plans were posted to a group chat that accidentally included a prominent journalist. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Al Drago/Getty Images

In a warning to Republicans, the congresswoman claimed in her post that “When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base. And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that.”

The tirade comes off the back of a new poll in which Greene came in dead last in a survey of potential candidates for the 2026 Georgia U.S. Senate race, a key seat the GOP is hoping to flip from Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Polling by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that voters preferred Ossoff over Greene by a 17-point margin—the largest in the survey.

The congresswoman has recently courted outrage by suggesting the death of Pope Francis was “the hand of God” defeating “Evil” and that Catholic Bishops are “controlled by Satan.”

Greene is no stranger to controversy on social media, of course. Just last month she was ridiculed for asking followers to Venmo her son beer money for his birthday while she herself is rumored to have a net worth of approximately $22 million.