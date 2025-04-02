Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes to War With Another MAGA Firebrand

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at fellow House Republican Anna Paulina Luna after she voted with the Democrats to allow new parents in Congress to vote by proxy.

“I can’t believe that Congress was hijacked this week over Luna’s resolution to allow members to skip work and vote from home,” Greene wrote in a post on X. “It’s a shame that selfish politicians are putting themselves before the American people.”

Luna, who gave birth to a son in August 2023, garnered 218 signatures on her discharge petition to force the rule change, which allowed lawmakers to force a vote on her and Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s motion to allow members of Congress to have another representative vote on their behalf within 12 weeks of the birth of their child.

That prompted House Republican leadership to hold a vote Tuesday to restrict discharge petitions. Luna was among nine Republicans who joined all House Democrats to reject the restrictions 222-206.

In a scathing video after the vote, Greene compared herself to a soldier serving overseas and said it was a “privilege” to serve in Congress.

“Members of Congress don’t have to be here. They don’t have to be here. Being a member of Congress is a privilege. You’re serving your district. There’s lots of seasons of life. I’m a mother, I’ve raised three children, and when my children were babies and were young, I prioritized them in that season of life.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna left the House Freedom Caucus over the new parents’ voting bill. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The issue prompted Luna to resign from the House Freedom Caucus, which is urging House GOP leadership to kill the Florida Republican’s proxy-voting efforts.

In a letter addressed to the caucus on Monday, obtained by USA Today, Luna announced she was leaving the group after their attempts to undermine her despite her “consistent support” had “shattered” her respect for the group.

“I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people,” she wrote.

I’ve approached this entire process with honesty and integrity, doing things the right way. Unfortunately, some members of the House Freedom Caucus have threatened to shut down the floor if the Speaker allows my proxy vote discharge petition to be considered. As a result, it’s… https://t.co/j70Au5Gi6w — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 28, 2025

“I will not compromise on something as important as ensuring new moms can vote while recovering. I believe this change will improve the institution in the long term,” she added on X.

The incident is not the first time Greene has taken shots at her fellow Republicans. In 2023 she had a memorable showdown with fellow MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert in a congressional bathroom in which Greene exoriated her colleague for failing to vote for Kevin McCarthy as speaker.