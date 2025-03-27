Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams ‘Incredibly Sloppy’ Signal Leak

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid into Trump administration officials who inadvertently discussed war plans in a Signal chat, calling the security lapse “sloppy.”

“I do think it was incredibly sloppy,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “But that being said, I think it must have been a mistake, and I can say for certain they’re going to put protocols in place so that this doesn’t happen again.

A bombshell report from The Atlantic revealed on Monday that Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg had been included on a Signal chat in which top members of the Trump administration—including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and National Security Sdviser Michael Waltz—discussed plans to bomb Yemen.

Waltz has taken “full responsibility” for the incident. President Donald Trump called him a “good man” who “has learned a lesson.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with reporters outside the Capitol. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call

Other House Republicans who have sounded off about the Signal leaks in recent days include Rep. Don Bacon, who said the claims that no war plans were shared in the group were “baloney” and that those involved “should just be honest and own up to it.”

“People make mistakes, you know,” said Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida. “Those who do not make mistakes can throw the first stone.”

Speaker Mike Johnson said: “The leaders on that group chat are extraordinary people—I know them all personally. They’re patriots, they’re doing a great job for the country, and that was a successful mission.

“They’ve acknowledged that there was an error, and they’re correcting it; I would have asked the same thing of the Biden administration, and I don’t think anyone should have lost their job over that.”

Rubio attempted to distance himself from the scandal on Wednesday, telling reporters that “someone made a big mistake” in adding journalist Jeffery Goldberg to the chat while minimizing his own role in the proceedings.