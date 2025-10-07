Laura Loomer Splits From Trump Over Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell

MAGA activist and die-hard conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has fired a warning shot after President Donald Trump publicly toyed with the possibility of issuing a presidential pardon for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that. I repeat again. For the love of God. Do Not Do It,” Loomer wrote Monday in an X post in which she tagged the president, along with Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Her comments follow after Trump was heard during a Monday press conference at the Oval Office to dither over questions about whether he’d consider pardoning Maxwell, who’s currently serving 20 years on sex trafficking charges pertaining to her longstanding relationship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the president’s.

Loomer has blasted Trump for yet again equivocating on a pardon for Maxwell. X/Laura Loomer

“Who are we talking about?” Trump initially responded to the question from CNN host Kaitlin Collins. “You know, I haven’t heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look.”

The president then queried what had happened with respect to Maxwell’s Supreme Court appeal of her 20-year sentence, which the court had said it would decline to hear earlier in the day.

“I see. Well, I’ll take a look at it,” Trump said after Collins clarified the motion had been refused. “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it. I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ.”

Trump has faced increasing scrutiny of his relationship with Maxwell’s co-conspirator Epstein since June, when his DOJ determined that contrary to conspiracy theories long cherished by the far-right, the disgraced financier’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy accomplices.

Trump has consistently refused to rule out a pardon for the only person to be convicted in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

As the backlash to those findings intensified, with even top-ranking members of the MAGA movement like Loomer and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for greater transparency, Maxwell held a two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who’s also Trump’s former personal attorney, in which she told the DOJ official she never saw the president behave in a way that would be cause for concern.

Less than a month later, federal officials transferred Maxwell to a minimum-security facility in Texas. The Bureau of Prisons did not explain the rationale for the move at the time, and Trump has since consistently refused to rule out the possibility of pardoning the convicted sex offender.