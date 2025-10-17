Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Mike Johnson’s ‘Hypocrisy’ in Raging MAGA Civil War

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at House Speaker Mike Johnson for dodging questions about a Republican lawmaker accused of harassing his former girlfriend.

Greene, a one-time MAGA loyalist who has become increasingly critical of Donald Trump and the GOP, blasted Johnson’s “hypocrisy” after he said he would rather “talk about something serious” than address the restraining order issued against Florida Rep. Cory Mills.

Mills is accused of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of a woman after their breakup and of warning that he would attack her future boyfriends. Mills has denied the harassment and threat allegations against him.

Rep. Cory Mills has denied the allegations made against him by his former girlfriend. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A Florida judge granted a protective order, barring Mills from contacting Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States, or coming within 500 feet of her home or workplace.

“They expelled George Santos, Mike Johnson did. He was Speaker and oversaw George Santos being expelled. Why isn’t he doing anything about Cory Mills?” Greene told Axios.

“There’s clearly proof behind her accusations if a judge is issuing a restraining order. So I would say to Speaker Johnson, this is a serious matter, and it needs to be taken seriously.”

Santos, a former New York lawmaker, was expelled from the House in December 2023 after being accused of multiple ethics violations and fraud charges. Johnson did not support the move to expel Santos because he had not yet been convicted of a crime. Santos was later sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Greene continued her tirade against Johnson over his handling of the government shutdown—another issue on which she has broken ranks with the GOP. She has sided with Democrats in demanding that Republicans not allow subsidies under the Affordable Care Act to expire, warning that doing so would raise healthcare costs for millions of Americans, including her own constituents.

“Republicans have no plan,” Greene told Axios. “Mike Johnson has not had a single conference meeting about any sort of plan to deal with the ACA tax credits expiring.”

“If me saying those things is considered breaking with my party, then what is the Republican Party?” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Mike Johnsion of “hypocrisy” during her latest jab against the House speaker. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Greene gave an update on another of her crusades against her own party, the full release of files related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene has joined forces with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a longtime GOP rebel, to try to compel the Department of Justice to release all information it has on the billionaire financier via a discharge petition.

She said most of her Republican colleagues avoid demanding the release of the Epstein files for fear of being “yelled at by the president” or “iced out by leadership.”

Greene said she hopes to read a list of alleged abusers from Epstein’s victims on the House floor.

“These are people that, if they get exposed, they’ve got a lot to lose. And when people are in that position, that makes you concerned,” she told Axios.