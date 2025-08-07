Republicans Freak Over MAGA Star’s Alleged Nude Leak Threats

Colleagues of Florida Rep. Cory Mills are concerned for his future after the latest “disturbing” allegations surrounding the MAGA lawmaker, according to Politico.

The Republican is grappling with another scandal after his former girlfriend accused him of harassment in the wake of their breakup, including threats to leak sexual videos he had of her.

Mills has been hit with a slew of controversies, including claims he owed tens of thousands in rent at his D.C. apartment, allegations he assaulted a woman he was dating there in February 2025, and questions about whether he should have been awarded a Bronze Star for bravery during the Iraq war in 2023.

Cory mills has been a stanch supporter of Donald Trump during his two years in office. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mills has denied the allegations as “false,” with a spokesperson for the lawmaker telling the Daily Beast they are “just another sorry attempt to smear Mills.”

But three GOP lawmakers have told Politico they are wondering if the latest scandal surrounding the under-fire Mills could be his undoing, with one unnamed Republican saying, “This whole other issue is disturbing.”

Others are wondering if Mills’ seat in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, which is up for grabs in next year’s midterm elections, is in danger of being flipped by the Democrats and asking if the GOP should be looking for a replacement Republican candidate.

Lindsey Langston said she was in a relationship with Cory Mills from November 2021 until February. Miss United States

“What if he is arrested for real?” another unnamed Republican told Politico.

Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States beauty pageant winner, filed a police report against Mills, accusing him of threatening behavior after their three-year relationship ended in February.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Daily Beast that they received a report and sent it on to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for review.

Langston included screenshots of messages from Mills to back up her claims while making the report, including ones in which he threatens to go after future boyfriends and warning he could send them recorded videos of them “engaging in sexual acts,” Drop Site News reported.

“I can send him a few videos of you as well,” one of the messages Mills sent to Langston allegedly said, via Blaze Media, “Oh, I still have them.”

Langston said she broke up with Mills after reading reports that police were called to his D.C. apartment to investigate an alleged assault against another woman he was dating. The woman in question, Sarah Raviani, later withdrew her allegations against Mills.

Cory Mills has been renting a penthouse apartment in the D.C. area. Google Maps

Mills said he is unaware of any police report being filed against him in the Langston case.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District,” Mills said in a statement. “My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear.”

The lawmaker also hit out at Anthony Sabatini, Langston’s lawyer, who ran against Mills in the 2022 GOP congressional primary. Mills accused Sabatini of “weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack” against him and of “using his corporate legal office to push a narrative built on lies and flawed legal arguments.”