Beauty Queen Accuses MAGA Congressman Ex of Threatening to Leak Her Nude Videos

A reigning Miss United States beauty pageant winner has accused a Florida MAGA Republican of harassment and of threatening to leak sexual videos of her following their breakup.

Lindsey Langston filed a police report in July against Rep. Cory Mills, alleging he continued to contact her after their three-year relationship ended and warned he would go after her future boyfriends, Blaze Media and Drop Site News first reported.

Langston, who is also a Florida Republican state committee member, filed her complaint against the GOP lawmaker with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and included screenshots of messages from Mills to back up her claims. The report was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for review.

Cory Mills has denied the allegations against him and is unaware of any police report. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Since February 20th of 2025 Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts,” the police report said, via Drop Site News.

Langston and Mills started dating in November 2021 while the congressman was separated from his wife, and the pair moved in together last year. Langston said she broke up with Mills in February 2025 after reading reports that police were called to Mills’ Washington, D.C., apartment to investigate an alleged assault against another woman he was dating.

Sarah Raviani later retracted her allegations against Mills, and he was never charged.

Lindsey Langston said she was in a relationship with Cory Mills from November 2021 until February. Miss United States

Langston, who was crowned Miss United States in Memphis last October while representing her home state as Miss Florida, said Mills began his harassment campaign after they broke up, including allegedly threatening to release revenge porn.

“The threats from Cory intensified over time,” Langston told Drop Site. “From emotional manipulation, to physical violence against whoever I date in the future, to threats of having me stripped of the Miss United States crown… something I worked extremely hard for and a dream that was placed in my heart long before I even knew who Cory Mills was.”

Messages included in the police report, seen by Blaze Media, allegedly include Mills telling Langston, “You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don’t care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it’s coming every time.”

In another message, he allegedly warned, “I can send him a few videos of you as well,” and “Oh, I still have them.”

Mills is accused of sending that message on May 19, the same day that President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act—which Mills supported in the House, and which makes it an offense to release any nonconsensual intimate imagery or revenge porn for “intimidation, coercion, extortion, or to create mental distress.”

In a statement to Politico, Mills denied the allegations and said he was unaware of any police report being filed against him.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District,” Mills said.

Langston’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, who ran against Mills in the GOP congressional primary in 2022, said his client has filed a restraining order against Mills.

In response, Mills told Politico that Sabatini is “weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack.”