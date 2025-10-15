MAGA Star Hit With Restraining Order After Judge Sides With Ex

A Florida MAGA Republican has received a restraining order after his ex-girlfriend accused him of harassment and threatening her with revenge porn following their breakup.

Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. of Florida’s Third Judicial Circuit on Tuesday ordered Rep. Cory Mills, 45, not to contact Lindsey Langston, 26, the reigning Miss United States and a Republican state committee member from Columbia County.

According to court filings, the pair began dating in November 2021 while Mills was living apart from his spouse. They ended their relationship in February after Mills was linked to reports of an assault at his Washington, D.C., residence involving another woman. Both Mills and that woman denied any assault occurred, and no charges were filed.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, left, leaves the courtroom in the Third Judicial Circuit in Lake City, Florida, Sept. 26, 2025. Mills' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston, right, a state GOP committeewoman and the reigning Miss United States. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Langston filed a police report in July and the petition for an injunction for protection against dating violence the following month.

In a 14-page order, Judge Koberlein wrote that Langston had “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence without an injunction being entered” if the injunction was not granted.

Mills had caused Langston “substantial emotional distress” and hadn’t offered a “credible rebuttal” to her testimony, the judge said.

Under the order, which remains in effect until January 2026, Mills is barred from going within 500 feet of Langston’s home and workplace. Mills must not “directly refer to Petitioner on social media, including but not limited to, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, or any other social media platform,” the order states.

The Daily Beast has contacted Mills’ office for comment.

Langston accused Mills of threatening to leak sexual videos he had of her to her any future boyfriends after their breakup.

Rep. Mills, a second-term Republican, has been embroiled in a string of controversies this year. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Cory continued to message me on Instagram accounts I run after blocking him and asking him to not contact me. The messages progressively got more threatening over time,” Langston said in her August petition.

Mills, a second-term Republican, has been embroiled in a string of controversies this year, including claims he failed to pay $85,000 in rent at his Washington, D.C. apartment and accusations that he lied about saving fellow veterans during the Iraq war in 2023—claims that earned him a Bronze Star for bravery.