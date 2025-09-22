Nancy Mace Accuses Fellow MAGA Lawmaker of Stolen Valor in Furious Online Feud

Nancy Mace has accused her fellow MAGA lawmaker colleague, Cory Mills, of “stealing” the courageous stories of soldiers in a deranged flurry of social media posts, as their bitter free speech feud shows no sign of dying out.

In a spat that has exposed the GOP’s strained line on the First Amendment, the South Carolina Republican continued her meltdown at “imposter” Mills over his vote against her push to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Having spent the weekend tweeting multiple times about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Mace returned to attacking the army veteran Monday—using both her official and personal accounts to describe him as a liar over his military credentials.

Nancy Mace is renowned for being unfiltered and fiery. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In an initial post, now pinned to the top of her feed, she railed, “Beginning to think nothing Cory Mills says is true. This guy has been parading himself around as some sort of U.S. Army special ops covert Ranger sniper James Bond 007 elite commando for years and it’s not even remotely close.

“He fabricated his resume, and stole stories from men who either gave their life for their country and can’t speak now or can’t speak for themselves due to their injuries. ‘Allegedly’

“Total Stolen Valor.”

Mace’s “stolen valor” taunt relates to an older controversy around Mills’ military record. In May, five soldiers questioned the account underpinning his Bronze Star for actions in Iraq in 2003, telling NOTUS they did not recall Mills performing the life-saving feats described on the award paperwork.

In response, Mills, 45—a Florida MAGA representative, who, like Mace, is something of a firebrand—posted what he said was a letter from his “Team Leader on the situation” along with what he said were two photos from the incidents in question.

Here’s a letter from my Team Leader on the situation and a photo from the two incidents: https://t.co/EEMvyxoxLw pic.twitter.com/nshg2gDRi0 — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) September 22, 2025

Mace, however, suggesting that Mills had been texting her privately about her online attacks against him, claimed the blood was that of another soldier who “was actually blown up,” as she repeated her “stolen valor” comment.

Replying to the post, Mace, 47, said, “I swear Cory Mills gets dumber with every statement he makes. It’s almost like his brain short-circuits when he’s called out on his bulls--t.

“This post doesn’t say or prove anything. This is what he does. Blows hot air hoping no one will notice. And you’re not allowed to question all of his many lies.

The photo which Cory Mills says proved he was injured during the Iraq War. Mace alleges the blood was not his. TheDailyBeast/X

“He was not ‘blown up.’ This is what he does. Stolen Valor Cory Mills.”

Mace also demanded Mills post his Bronze Star form, including the date it was issued, and details of who signed it, saying, “We can do this the easy way or we can do this the hard way. Up to you. #stolenvalor”

She added, “That moment when you realize everything this guy claimed is a lie, and that he can’t back any of it up. Most of what he says isn’t saying anything at all. It’s just a waterfall of words, pablum and doublespeak. No real paperwork to back any of it up either.”

Mace also posted a poll in which she asked her followers whether “a member of Congress accused of Stolen Valor, by soldiers who served with him, should be permitted to serve on the House Armed Services committee?”

She wrote in another post, “Cory Mills never spent over 20 years in the Iraq War or Middle East fighting terrorists. This guy definitely has a screw loose and shouldn’t be on Foreign Affairs or the House Armed Services Committee. Don’t fret, it gets worse. Much worse.”

At the time of publication, Mace had not posted any further allegations about Mills, but her torrent of abuse suggests it is unlikely she will let it go just yet.

Mace’s fury followed a dramatic 214–213 vote on Sept. 17 that tabled her resolution to censure Omar, in which four Republicans, including Mills, crossed the aisle to sink it.

The row was sparked after Mills explained why he had voted to block the resolution to remove Omar from committee assignments over her comments about Kirk, after he was shot dead on Sept. 11 at a rally at Utah Valley University.

Cory Mills is no stranger to criticism, but Mace's attacks show little sign of abating. Tom Williams/Getty Images

Mace was outraged that Mills “defended ISIS-sympathizer Ilhan Omar’s right to speak,” while previously supporting a censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Mills responded that Omar’s remarks—while “vile and abhorrent”—were nonetheless protected, whereas Tlaib’s were “inciting violence.”

But Mace didn’t limit her anger to Mills. For days, she has also escalated attacks on Omar, floating deportation and claiming the Minnesota Democrat “mocked” the killing of Kirk—assertions Omar rejected as false while telling Mace to “get help.”