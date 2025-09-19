Nancy Mace Slams Fellow MAGA Lawmaker in Bitter Free Speech Feud

Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Cory Mills are in an escalating online feud after Mills helped squash Mace’s effort to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The firebrand South Carolina lawmaker took aim at Mills, a fellow controversial GOP House member, on Friday, calling him a hypocrite for his explanation of why he voted to block the resolution to reprimand Omar and remove her from committee assignments.

Mills was one of four GOP members who joined every House Democrat to block the resolution on Wednesday.

But Mace’s push did not stop when the effort failed. She has continued to dig in on her attacks against Omar while also turning her wrath toward Mills.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, pictured September 09, 2025, turned her wrath on Rep. Cory Mills this week for moving to block a resolution to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and remove her from committee assignments. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mace immediately jumped on a post from Mills on Friday in which he explained his vote against reprimanding Omar amid a MAGA backlash.

“So Cory Mills says he defended ISIS-sympathizer Ilhan Omar’s right to speak, because of the First Amendment. And yet, he voted to censure Rashida Tlaib. By his own logic, that’s a direct violation of her First Amendment rights,” Mace posted on X.

Mills released a video early Friday amid fallout over rejecting the Omar censure.

He called Omar’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk vile but argued that sometimes you have to make unpopular decisions to “uphold constitutional principles.”

“Instead of violating anyone’s constitutionally protected speech, and censuring to give more fundraising and making Omar a free speech martyr, actually do something,” Mills wrote on X with the video.

GOP Rep. Cory Mills, pictured July 23, 2025, was one of four Republicans who voted with every House Democrat to block the censure of Rep. Ilhan Omar. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

However, Mills voted in 2023 to censure Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her rhetoric in the Israel-Hamas war following the attack on October 7.

“The hypocrisy is exhausting,” Mace fired back at Mills on Friday, but the Florida lawmaker pushed back.

“Rashida was inciting violence where Omar, while vile and abhorrent, was not,” he wrote back.

When Mace offered up her resolution to censure Omar, Democratic Rep. Greg Casar was quick to counter with one to censure Mills over misconduct allegations before Mills joined Democrats to reject reprimanding Omar.

After the Omar resolution was blocked on Wednesday, Mace lost it on those who voted to table it. She specifically called out the four Republicans by name numerous times online and accused them and Democrats of siding with Omar over Charlie Kirk, vowing to “never forget it.”

On Friday, she accused Mills in a post of stolen valor and wrote, “We don’t need impostors like Cory Mills.” She also responded to another X post user calling for Mills to resign.

Amid her escalating clash with Mills, Mace has not let up on her attacks on Omar, going well beyond demanding her censure in Congress.

An effort to censure and remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from committee assignments failed in the House on Wednesday. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In just the past few days, she has accused Omar of mocking Kirk’s assassination and supporting terrorist organizations, which Omar has unequivocally rejected as not true. She also called for the Democratic lawmaker to be deported to Somalia, which is where she was born before coming to the U.S. as a young girl with her family.

“Maybe Ilhan Omar‘s committee seats aren’t the only thing that should be taken,” Mace wrote on X on Thursday. “Is her citizenship next?”

She also touted President Donald Trump, who also attacked the Minnesota Democrat and vowed, “We’ll do whatever it takes to send her back.”

Omar responded to some of Mace’s attacks with a scathing response on social media late Thursday.