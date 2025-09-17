Politics

Nancy Mace Told ‘You Belong in Rehab’ Amid Congress Squabble

YIKES!

The South Carolina Republican has sparked a very fiery social media feud with Democrat Ilhan Omar.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/Tom Williams/ CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace found herself fending off rehab accusations on Wednesday after igniting a bitter social media brawl.

The South Carolina Republican announced on Monday that she was introducing a motion to censure her colleague and foe Ilhan Omar.

The feud began earlier this week, when Mace introduced a resolution to censure Omar over her response to the assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

Ilhan Omar
Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said,” Omar wrote on X. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We’re filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Mace posted Monday on X.

Mace referenced comments Omar made in an interview with Zeteo, where she called out some of Kirk’s previous comments. Omar also explicitly stated it was “really mortifying to hear the news,” of Kirk’s death. “All I could think about was his wife, his children,” she added.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace wrote on X. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In her resolution, however, Mace claimed that Omar “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder.”

In a post on X, Omar fired back at what she claims is a performative stunt from Mace.

“Fun fact: Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said,” Omar began.

“Her res does not contain a single quote from me because she couldn’t find any. Unlike her, I have routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology. This is all an attempt to push a false story so she can fundraise and boost her run for Governor.”

That triggered a sharp rebuke from Mace, who responded: “If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back.”

Omar, who fled Somalia as a child during its civil war, shot back at Mace with a blistering reply.

“I know you aren’t well or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn’t a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation,” she wrote.

Mace responded: “We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next.”

“Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress,” Omar fired back.

Just minutes later, Mace responded to a previous tweet from Omar who said she was going to Somalia soon, writing: “Please take your brother husband with you and stay there. Signed, The American People.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Mace and Omar for comment.

In a statement to Fox News Wednesday, Mace doubled down, claiming Omar was “lashing out” after being called out for “celebrating political violence.”

“What’s not ‘smart’ is defending it,” Mace told Fox.

“Omar should be ashamed of herself. Omar can throw insults all day, but it won’t save her from accountability. She crossed the line, and we’re not letting her get away with it. Go back to Somalia.”

In a statement to The Intercept on Tuesday following Mace’s resolution, a spokesperson for Omar said the congresswoman was “one of the first” to condemn Kirk’s murder.

“She explicitly expressed her sympathies and prayers to his wife and children,” the statement reads. “She condemned his assassination and has routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology.”

Mace hasn’t been shy to place blame after Kirk’s death, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that “Democrats own this” just one day after the shooting.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Braxley Lambertson, Huxley Lambertson, and their mother, Keslyn Lambertson, visit a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 16, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kirk’s assassination has prompted an outpouring of grief across the political spectrum—including tributes and prayers for his wife and two young children.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now