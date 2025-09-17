Nancy Mace Told ‘You Belong in Rehab’ Amid Congress Squabble

Nancy Mace found herself fending off rehab accusations on Wednesday after igniting a bitter social media brawl.

The South Carolina Republican announced on Monday that she was introducing a motion to censure her colleague and foe Ilhan Omar.

The feud began earlier this week, when Mace introduced a resolution to censure Omar over her response to the assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said,” Omar wrote on X. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We’re filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Mace posted Monday on X.

🚨BREAKING: We’re filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/unGWzbOV5T — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 15, 2025

Mace referenced comments Omar made in an interview with Zeteo, where she called out some of Kirk’s previous comments. Omar also explicitly stated it was “really mortifying to hear the news,” of Kirk’s death. “All I could think about was his wife, his children,” she added.

“If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace wrote on X. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In her resolution, however, Mace claimed that Omar “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder.”

This is a lie, here’s how @IlhanMN actually reacted with @mehdirhasan to the news of Charlie Kirk’s death in that same interview: with sadness for his wife and kids. https://t.co/2Tm48tjXcm pic.twitter.com/c3aT0vE1pe — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) September 11, 2025

In a post on X, Omar fired back at what she claims is a performative stunt from Mace.

“Fun fact: Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said,” Omar began.

“Her res does not contain a single quote from me because she couldn’t find any. Unlike her, I have routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology. This is all an attempt to push a false story so she can fundraise and boost her run for Governor.”

That triggered a sharp rebuke from Mace, who responded: “If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back.”

Ilhan Omar said it herself: actions have consequences. Time to live by it, @IlhanMN. We've filed a resolution to censure her and strip her committee assignments.



If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back. pic.twitter.com/NP55OrXL8D — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 17, 2025

Omar, who fled Somalia as a child during its civil war, shot back at Mace with a blistering reply.

“I know you aren’t well or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn’t a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation,” she wrote.

Mace responded: “We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next.”

“Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress,” Omar fired back.

Just minutes later, Mace responded to a previous tweet from Omar who said she was going to Somalia soon, writing: “Please take your brother husband with you and stay there. Signed, The American People.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Mace and Omar for comment.

Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress. https://t.co/yKmFdUeBfA — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 17, 2025

In a statement to Fox News Wednesday, Mace doubled down, claiming Omar was “lashing out” after being called out for “celebrating political violence.”

“What’s not ‘smart’ is defending it,” Mace told Fox.

“Omar should be ashamed of herself. Omar can throw insults all day, but it won’t save her from accountability. She crossed the line, and we’re not letting her get away with it. Go back to Somalia.”

In a statement to The Intercept on Tuesday following Mace’s resolution, a spokesperson for Omar said the congresswoman was “one of the first” to condemn Kirk’s murder.

“She explicitly expressed her sympathies and prayers to his wife and children,” the statement reads. “She condemned his assassination and has routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology.”

Mace hasn’t been shy to place blame after Kirk’s death, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that “Democrats own this” just one day after the shooting.

Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. Joe Raedle/Getty Images