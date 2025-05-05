Republican Rep Accused of Lying About His Army Combat Record

Rep. Cory Mills’ Bronze Star for heroism has been brought into question by five of the men who served with him.

The Florida representative was awarded the star for providing “life-saving care” to his fellow soldiers under “intense enemy fire” in Iraq in 2003 despite the “great risk to his own life,” according to a Monday report from NOTUS. The outlet cited a Department of the Army Form 638, which recommended Mills for the accolade.

But those whom he purportedly saved have no recollection of him doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He didn’t save my life,” Private First Class Joe Heit told NOTUS. “I don’t recall him being there, either.”

Mills was awarded the star for heroism he displayed in 2003. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Heit is named as one of the soldiers Mills saved on the recommendation form along with Corporal Alan Babin.

Heit further claimed that his injuries were not “life-threatening” despite Mills’ recommendation form describing them as such.

Henry Barbe, a medic who helped evacuate Babin, also told NOTUS that he has no recollection of Mills being at the scene.

“From what I understand about Mills is, he might have been in the unit. I don’t remember him being involved in the medevac,” Barbe said. “To be fair, I was worried about the patients. I don’t remember him, and from what I understand, other people don’t remember him.”

Platoon sergeant, Sergeant First Class Chris Painter also questioned his account, telling NOTUS, “I can pretty much confirm 100% Cory Mills was not up at the bridges at the location of everything.”

Some soldiers claimed they don't recall Mills being at the scene. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Now, if he came to the company position to assist in escorting Babin to the BN aid station I don’t know but he wasn’t at the bridge [where] it all happened I do know that,” he added.

In a statement to NOTUS, Mills said: “No soldier writes their own DA Form 638. It is a recommendation for [an] award and soldiers cannot recommend themselves. The form must be reviewed and signed by commanding officers.”

“I was on the ground, but I’m not in a position to dispute different recollections during chaotic wartime events. The DA Form 638 was reviewed and signed by commanding officers,” he added, noting that it was “true” that Heit “did not have life-threatening injuries.”

Mills’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Mills enlisted in the Army in 1999 and was honorably discharged in August 2003. He was elected to Congress in 2022 and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, even attending his hush money trial last summer.