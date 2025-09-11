Nancy Mace Melts Down After Colleague Mentions ‘Boob Jobs’

Anti-trans lawmaker Nancy Mace couldn’t help herself after a colleague pointed out that boob jobs, fillers, and Botox all count as gender-affirming care.

The South Carolina Republican brawled with California Rep. Sara Jacobs on the House floor Wednesday during debates on amendments to the annual defense authorization bill.

Mace, who has long advocated for bathroom bans targeting transgender people, introduced an amendment seeking to ensure that bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms on military installations are “based on biological sex, not ideology.”

California Rep. Sara Jacobs traded barbs with Nancy Mace in a tense debate on the House floor. REUTERS

Jacobs clapped back by citing a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, which found that transgender people faced higher risks when they were forced to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.

“We don’t need service members acting like vigilantes to enforce this policy, either by surveillance, profiling, or physical inspections,” Jacobs said. “This isn’t good policy. This doesn’t protect women. This is based on misinformation, and I urge my colleagues to vote no.”

Mace did not hold back on transgender slurs in her response.

“Ironic that my colleague says that women are harassed going into the bathroom. Well, that might be because nobody wants a transgender, t----y person in the bathroom with them,” she said.

It was Jacobs’s rebuttal that sent Mace over the edge.

“I would just like to point out that I think it’s very interesting that my colleague from South Carolina is so obsessed with the issue of trans people; using horrible slurs to talk about them when many people in this body have received gender affirming care,” she began.

“Filler is gender-affirming care. Boob jobs [are] gender-affirming care. Botox is gender-affirming care. Lots of my colleagues have received gender-affirming care. And let me be clear, I think everyone should have access to the gender-affirming care that they need. And I think we should respect everybody in this country,” Jacobs concluded.

Off-camera, Mace can be heard screaming, “Ridiculous! You are absolutely ridiculous!”

The House was eventually called to order, but Mace wasn’t done talking. The South Carolina representative restarted her argument with Jacobs in an X post, appearing to suggest that she took her colleague’s comments personally.

“I talk about women’s safety and your response is commentary about my body on the House floor,” Mace said. “If you knew anything about survivors you would know some women change their bodies because of the trauma of sexual violence. They live with the consequences for a lifetime.”

To @RepSaraJacobs, I talk about women’s safety and your response is commentary about my body on the House floor.



If you knew anything about survivors you would know some women change their bodies because of the trauma of sexual violence. They live with the consequences for a… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 10, 2025

“PS - I have a good surgeon if you ever want to get your nose done,” she added.