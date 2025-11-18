Trump’s MTG Break-Up Turns Ugly as He Plots to ‘Destroy’ Her

The bad blood between Donald Trump and recently dethroned MAGA-princess Marjorie Taylor Greene is only just starting to spill.

The president has issued a directive to “Destroy MTG,” amid his volatile falling-out with the Georgia lawmaker, members of Trump’s inner circle told the outlet Zeteo on Tuesday. Previously one of his most staunch supporters, 51-year-old Greene dramatically split with Trump over his approach to health care, affordability, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal while repeatedly accusing him of turning his back on “America First” policies.

“[Trump] feels very betrayed,” one senior Trump administration official told the outlet. “He gave her the most coveted endorsement in American politics, and she’s just spitting in his face.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a zealous MAGA faithful, has emerged as one of Trump's loudest critics. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has previously told advisers that Greene was his “favorite” House Republican, and has sung her praises—including once gushing over her physical fitness and how easily she could “take” large, male Republican politicians in a fight, two sources told Zeteo.

Now, the president has declared war against the MAGA-mouthpiece, publicly calling her a traitor, a disgrace to the Republican Party, and a “ranting lunatic” in a series of Truth Social posts on Friday and Saturday.

Trump is trying out a new nickname of his once-ally. Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

It’s no secret the president holds grudges against his enemies. But he reportedly has a special loathing for “ungrateful” Republicans whom he built up from “nothing,” which is apparently what he thinks of Greene. Those close to Trump told Zeteo he’s zeroed in on wrecking her.

But Greene says he’s already wreaking more chaos than that. She said she’s received a flood of threats following Trump’s public condemnation and likened herself to Jeffrey Epstein victims in a lengthy X post on Saturday: “I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel,” she wrote.

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.



The man I supported and helped get elected.



Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

On Sunday, Greene added that her home and family members had become the target of “pizza doxxing,” a harassment method increasingly used to intimidate perceived political rivals.

“Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building,” Greene wrote in a post. “President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family.”

Greene also wrote that she was “not a traitor” and touted her extremely conservative record.

“I fought harder than anyone to help President Trump get elected and I support his administration and the promises we made on the campaign,” she wrote. “I am a Republican in good standing and have paid all of my dues to the NRCC. My voting record is one of the most conservative voting records in Congress and I’m very proud of that.”

But the president doubled down on his accusations Sunday night—despite her calls to tone down the rhetoric when asked about the threats against her. “I don’t think her life is in danger,” Trump told reporters. “Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

Greene wasn’t the only GOP member who came under fire after being publicly called out by Trump this week. The president slammed GOP state lawmakers in Indiana over the weekend who didn’t fall in line with the Trump administration’s plan to redraw the state’s congressional districts to give the GOP a greater advantage in next year’s midterms. He said he was “very disappointed” and threatened that any Republican who voted against redistricting should be primaried, specifically calling out state senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode.

Hours later, Goode revealed that he and his family had been the target of a swatting incident when sheriff’s deputies responded to a false report of a domestic violence

“While this entire incident is unfortunate and reflective of the volatile nature of our current political environment, I give thanks to God that my family and I are ok,” Goode said in a statement.