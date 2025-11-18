Marjorie Taylor Greene and Survivors Skewer Trump Ahead of Epstein Vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein blasted President Donald Trump for politicizing and fighting against the release of the Epstein files for months ahead of Congress finally holding a vote.

The House was voting to release the complete files on Tuesday afternoon after a bipartisan discharge petition received enough signatures to buck Republican leadership.

Ahead of the looming vote, Trump reversed course and said he backed Republicans voting to release the files. But his months-long pushback before his dramatic U-turn was not lost on Greene and survivors who have been demanding action.

The Republican Georgia congresswoman’s support for the bill has led to a massive public breakup with Trump, who was once one of her closest MAGA allies.

Greene said they had to fight the most powerful people in the world, including the president, to secure the vote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surrounded by survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 said the fight to release the files has ripped MAGA apart and slammed the president for calling her a "traitor." Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I fought for him for the policies and for America First, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition,” Greene said.

“Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me,” she added.

The congresswoman warned that the American people would not tolerate “any other bulls--t.”

Greene said watching the issue of releasing the Epstein files turn into a fight has “ripped MAGA apart.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene along with Reps. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie who pushed for the discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

She was not the only one who brought up the president during the press conference. The survivors of Epstein also slammed his response to the effort to release the files.

“Sexual abuse is not a Republican issue... or a Democratic issue. It is also not a hoax,” said survivor Jena-Lisa Jones, referring to the word Trump has repeatedly used while criticizing the effort to release the files.

Jones said the process has been “distressing” and lambasted the administration for first promising to release the files before fighting so hard against it.

“Now that the checks and balances of our Democracy have worked and the bill is getting passed to release the files, we’re hearing the administration say they intend to investigate various Democrats who were friends with Epstein. I beg you, President Trump, please stop making this political,” Jones said.

“It is not about you, President Trump. You are our president. Please start acting like it. Show some class, show some real leadership, show that you actually care about the people other than yourself,” she continued. “I voted for you, but your behavior on this issue has been a national embarrassment.”

Jones was not the only Epstein survivor to address Trump directly on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

Haley Robson, who says she was assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 16, wipes away tears while standing alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during the news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 ahead of a vote on the bill to release the files. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“While I do understand your position has changed on the Epstein files, and I’m grateful that you have pledged to sign this bill, I can’t help but be skeptical of what the agenda is,” said survivor Haley Robson. “So with that being said, I want to relay this message to you: I am traumatized, I am not stupid. I am traumatized, I am not stupid. You have put us through so much stress, the lockdowns, the halt of these procedures that were supposed to have happened 50 days ago.”

Robson criticized Rep. Adelita Grijalva not being sworn in for 50 days before providing the 218th signature to finally force the vote and slammed the president for being upset when his own party went against him.

Survivors also slammed Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, for being transferred to a minimum security prison and being given special treatment.

Over the weekend, the president said he supported Republicans voting for the bill and that they had nothing to hide after desperately fighting against the files being released and the House holding up the vote for months.

Trump was asked on Monday whether he would sign the bill during an Oval Office appearance. He signaled he would and was “all for it,” but he argued he didn’t want it to distract from the administration’s work.