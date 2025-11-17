Trump, 79, Launches Late-Night Pity Party After Humiliating Epstein Reversal

President Donald Trump spent Sunday night throwing himself a virtual pep rally on his Truth Social platform after making an abrupt U-turn on whether Republicans should vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

For months, the president has been fighting members of his own caucus to block the release of the Department of Justice’s investigative files on the late sex offender, branding the scandal a “Democrat hoax.”

On Sunday night, the 79-year-old finally gave his half-hearted blessing for House Republicans to vote for the release of the files in a bid to “move on,” after many of them announced plans to defy the president anyway.

That concession, however, didn’t end his spiraling feud with MAGA diehard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is still going strong according to an hours-long posting spree in which Trump alternated between attacking his perceived enemies and defending his policies.

“Wacky Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems. The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!” he wrote.

President Trump made it clear he is still feuding with his long-time ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

About two dozen posts later, at 3:25 a.m. Washington time, he shared an image of himself wearing a MAGA hat with “GOLDEN AGE” written at the top in 3D all-caps.

“Since President Trump took office, companies have invested trillions of dollars into their U.S.-backed operations — onshoring and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs for Americans.”

Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

In fact, some companies like Apple have promised to invest in U.S. manufacturing in a bid to receive carve-outs on the sweeping tariffs the president has imposed on products from dozens of U.S. trading partners.

Those investments are not in the trillions, though, and so far they’re just pledges. The U.S. economy has shed more than 1.1 million jobs this year, and in October, lay-offs reached a 20-year high.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to troll the post, writing “GOLDEN AGE” above a photo of Trump and Epstein, who were close friends for more than a decade. The disgraced financier died in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Trump, however, insisted during his maelstrom of social media posts that unnamed Democrats had broken unspecified laws in connection with Epstein.

“It’s a Democrat Hoax for purposes of deflection, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam!!! They had the sleazy relationships with Epstein, and should be prosecuted!!!” he wrote.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trolling the president's social media habits for months. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president also shared posts from the Trump War Room and White House Rapid Response accounts on X defending his tariff policy—according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, inflation will finally start going down sometime in the first half of 2026—and mass deportation effort.

And then there were various posts from MAGA influencers attacking Democrats, applauding Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “crushing it,” and praising the president in broken English.