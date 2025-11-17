MTG Slams Trump’s ‘Vicious Attacks’ as She’s Hit With Pipe Bomb Threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed President Donald Trump and says his “vicious attacks” against her led to threats to her life.

Congresswoman Greene has been one of the few MAGA voices to boldly criticize the Trump administration this year, particularly over the botched handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. She has also spoken out about Trump putting foreign relations before his “America-first” agenda.

The Georgia representative has also pointed out the cost of living crisis, despite Trump repeatedly claiming costs are going down.

Their feud went nuclear on Friday, with Trump withdrawing his support for Greene in a nasty Truth Social post where he labelled her “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., attends an all-member memorial service for political media personality Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

He also adopted the nickname “Marjorie Traitor Greene,” which right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer takes credit for coining four years ago.

On Sunday night, Greene revealed on X she was being pizza doxxed, with the takeout food being delivered to her house as well as to family members.

“President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family,” Greene, 51, posted.

She also updated her post to reveal “we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.”

Greene claimed she had endured hoax pizza deliveries before, after campaigning and defending Trump in the past.

“Even more severely I have received some of the most death threats of any Member of Congress that led to multiple men being convicted and serving time in prison,” Greene stated. “And all of that came from the left.”

Her post states that Trump calling her a “traitor” is “absolutely untrue and horrific.”

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

“[Fox News host] Mark Levin has been calling me a traitor. And so have other prominent likely paid social medial activists. This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome.”

She added, “However, when the President of the United States irresponsibly calls a Member of Congress of his own party, traitor, he is signaling what must be done to a traitor.”

Her post ended “The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end and we need healing in this country for all Americans.”

Greene posted on X on Saturday she had been “contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety” after a string of threats against her that had “fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.”

When asked on Sunday night by a reporter about Greene saying “her life could be in danger because of the rhetoric”, Trump was coldly dismissive of her fears.

“Her life is in danger?,” Trump, 79, said. “Who’s that?”

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 16, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

When the reporter repeated the congresswoman’s name, Trump delighted in stating “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

“Ah, I don’t think her life is in danger,” Trump said. “Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Greene’s office for comment.

Trump doubled down on his remarks with a scathing Truth Social post on Sunday night.

“Wacky Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,“ Trump posted.

“The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!”

Donald Trump posts about Marjorie Taylor Greene again. Truth Social

Greene’s lengthy X post on Sunday also pointed out Trump’s brutal insults to her “just happens to be days before we take the vote on releasing the Epstein files.”

“I fought harder than anyone to help President Trump get elected and I support his administration and the promises we made on the campaign.”

Greene had also mentioned the timing of Trump’s attacks and the Epstein vote in a post on Saturday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a news conference with alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files,” she said. “It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

The vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was introduced by Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie in July, is set to happen this week, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.