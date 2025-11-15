MTG Shares Messy Breakup Texts With Trump Over Epstein

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted the texts she thinks drove Donald Trump to his breaking point.

The president had a Truth Social breakdown about “ranting lunatic” MTG Friday night, and officially withdrew his support of her while inviting other contenders to run for Georgia.

Congresswoman Greene bit back by saying that Trump was “coming after” her for her dogged pursuit of the Epstein files, and wasn’t shy about bringing receipts.

MTG claimed that Trump was 'coming after' her thanks to her refusal to be silent about the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Soon after Trump went on the warpath, Green rushed to X to share texts she’d sent to the president. But the reply, intriguingly, came from his "human printer" executive assistant Natalie Harp.

“President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge,” she began her post.

“The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.

“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

After complaining about foreign policy and the cost of living, MTG later added: “But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

Signing off with an “America First” vow, Greene then attached two screenshots, with one sent to Trump around noon in which she called Jeffrey Epstein “the spider that wove the web of the deep state.”

A second screenshot shows aide Harp calling the Epstein scandal a “HOAX,” with MTG responding in part: “Them being raped as teenagers is not a hoax.”

Good morning.



I want to thank everyone who texted and posted and commented support for me, you all are so kind and I appreciate, love, and support you too.



I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Eleven hours later, Greene followed up to reiterate her staunch desire to see the Epstein files made public.

After thanking her supporters, she added: “I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are.

“And it truly speaks for itself. There needs to be a new way forward. The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love.”

MTG signed off her morning tweet with an ominous note, writing: “The way forward is America First America Only. And that may be the most dangerous pursuit of all.”

Just hours before her breakup with Trump was went public, MTG boldly accused his administration of “working harder to protect pedophiles than they are fighting for the victims.”

Greene argued that she was 'fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites,' saying that Trump had 'lied' about her in his Friday night Truth Social rant. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The one-time Trump favorite has not stopped calling for the release of the Epstein files despite her alienation from the top of the GOP, and in September even suggested she might be in danger due to her views.