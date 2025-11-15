Raging Trump Finally Loses It Over ‘Lunatic’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump has apparently seen and heard enough from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The president announced Friday that he was revoking his endorsement of the Georgia congresswoman, who as recently as March was sporting a “Trump Was Right About Everything” hat. In the months since, however, Green has been critical of the administration’s approach to healthcare, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, foreign policy, and the affordability crisis, among other issues.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump, 79, wrote on Truth Social Friday night on his way down to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

After listing several of his supposed accomplishments, Trump lamented: “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

"It is a shame our government is working harder to protect pedophiles than they are fighting for the victims," Greene wrote on X, hours before Trump revoked his support.

Trump then waded into what has reportedly been going on behind the scenes between the two: him nixing her plans for running for Senate earlier this year.

“It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement—which she wasn’t about to get!),” Trump wrote. “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Trump went further by pledging to endorse the “right” primary challenger to Greene, whose district is solidly red.

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” he added. “She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Greene, 51, fired back minutes later to say that Trump “lied” about her, writing that it’s “astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

“But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream,” she added.

Greene also shared a text message she said was to Trump in which she encouraged him to “lean into” uncovering more about Epstein. It was this, Greene wrote on X, that apparently “sent him over the edge.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Greene also said Trump’s attack on her was meant to “scare” other Republicans into line ahead of next week’s House vote to release the Epstein files. Trump had criticized another supporter of the measure, Rep. Thomas Massie, on Friday before he went after Greene.

Trump’s Truth Social post came the same day that Greene called out the GOP-controlled government for its handling of the files relating to Epstein, the dead sex offender who claimed that he was Trump’s best friend.

“It is a shame our government is working harder to protect pedophiles than they are fighting for the victims,” wrote Greene, one of only a handful of Republicans who supported a House discharge petition to force a vote to have the Trump administration release the Epstein files. “These women deserve our fight!!”

“I believe the victims,” Greene added. “They along with their attorneys have told me numerous times that President Trump is NOT implicated in this.”