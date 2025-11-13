Epstein Warned He Could Take Trump ‘Down’ After Bitter Fight

Newly released messages show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein believed he could take down Donald Trump.

The potential threat was in the 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails released on Wednesday, with the financier telling an acquaintance that he could take Trump down.

In response to a 2018 iMessage about the president that read, “It will all blow over! They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that…!” Epstein wrote, “its wild. because i am the one able to take him down.”

Trump was a friend of Epstein’s from the 1980s into the 2000s. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Epstein and Trump were close friends for over a decade, with their friendship eventually coming to an end sometime in the mid-2000s, long before Trump’s political ambitions became reality.

Despite no longer being in contact, Epstein appeared to keep an eye on Trump, corresponding about him frequently in emails sent to accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump biographer Michael Wolff, and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Epstein wrote in one email that Trump had “spent hours” at his home with one of his victims, “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

In another, sent to Maxwell, his accomplice who assisted him in procuring victims, Epstein described Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked... [victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”

Epstein also described Trump as a “maniac” who had been showing signs of “early dementia,” writing that there was “not one decent cell in his body,” in 2017. He also called the president “borderline insane” in a 2018 email to Summers.

Jeffrey Epstein frequented the same events as President Donald Trump in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

In 2012, he suggested that one of his lawyers find someone to investigate Trump’s finances, including the mortgage on his Mar-a-Lago vacation home and a $30 million loan Epstein claimed Trump had received.

During Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015, Epstein also contacted a New York Times reporter to ask, “would you like photso of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” though the reporter clarified to the Times that Epstein never provided any such photos.

In 2008, Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial. Kypros/Getty Images

The president has repeatedly claimed that the Epstein files, more of which were released on Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee, made up of both Democrats and Republicans, are a hoax.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, the president wrote, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”