MTG Says Trump Admin Is ‘Working Harder to Protect Pedophiles’ Than Victims

Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed how the government—which is controlled by her very own Republican party in all three branches—is handling the Epstein files.

“It is a shame our government is working harder to protect pedophiles than they are fighting for the victims,” Greene wrote on X. “These women deserve our fight!!”

Many of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein were abused as teenagers. And this information should have come out a long time ago!



The American people deserve full transparency into who was involved in these horrific acts.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2025

The Georgia congresswoman’s tweet comes amid a MAGA civil war that’s seen her go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans regarding decisions on spending, foreign policy, cost of living and the release of the Epstein files.

Her tweet was another attack against the government’s refusal to release all the Epstein files. In it, she called for “full transparency into who was involved in these horrific acts,” describing it as what the “American people deserve.”

Greene also said she believes the victims and stands “with these women and all victims of sexual abuse.”

“This information should have come out a long time ago,” she wrote.

Greene’s words come in the aftermath of the release of 20,000 pages of documents detailing email correspondence to and from Jeffrey Epstein.

Included in those documents were multiple references to Trump that began almost 15 years ago and continued until as recently as 2018.

Some of the emails included mentions of Trump, knowing “about the girls,” referring to the current president as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and that Epstein said he was able to “take down Trump,” amongst other claims.

White House Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast that “these emails prove literally nothing” and used the president’s wording, calling it all a “hoax” and a “distraction” by the Democrats.

Despite feuding with the president and Trump’s name appearing in the emails multiple times, Greene backed the president, claiming in her tweet that “President Trump is NOT implicated” in the files, alleging this is information the victims and their attorneys have informed her of “numerous times.”

Yet in an accompanying clip to Greene’s tweet of her on CBS Mornings, she claimed that “rich, powerful people should not be protected,” adding that “that is completely wrong.” Considering Trump is worth $7.3 billion, according to Forbes, and holds the presidency one may think he is included in that category of “rich, powerful people.”

When questioned by the broadcast why GOP leadership and Trump are “so opposed” to the files release, she said it was a misstep on her party’s part.

“Just being very honest with you, it’s something that I don’t understand,” Greene said. “I think it’s a huge miscalculation and I truly just stand with the women and I think they deserve to be the one’s that we’re fighting for.”

Greene also made her feelings towards the disgraced financier clear in a separate Nov. 14 tweet, calling Epstein a “spider that wove one of the most intricate webs of global politics, rich powerful elites, intel operations, and was the most famous convicted pedophile in history.”

She also warned that there are others out there like him, finishing off the tweet by writing: “But to believe that there aren’t others that operate like him would be naive.”

Previously, Greene joined Rep. Thomas Massie—a fellow Republican revolting against the GOP—in attempts to try and force the Justice Department’s hand into releasing all the Epstein files.

Massie has staunchly been voicing his criticism of the administration dragging its feet to release the files, launching a measure in July with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna called the Epstein Files Transparency Act in an attempt to secure the files release. Massie then filed a discharge petition regarding the files in September that Greene was one of few Republicans to sign alongside all House Democrats.

Massie even called out Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in a tweet, telling them they “can still be on the right side” if they encourage the full release vote.

Soon after that tweet, Massie followed up with another, calling Johnson out for spending months “fighting and disparaging” his Epstein legislation to only now claim he “tried to pass the [Epstein files discharge petition] by unanimous consent.”

When asked for comment by the Daily Beast, Speaker Johnson’s office provided quotes from Johnson’s Wednesday press conference, where he called the discharge petition “reckless” and a “totally moot point.”

Johnson also said that there were both Democratic and Republican Congressional members “working in bipartisan fashion to go through and release those files.”

Yet the Epstein files are not the only area where Greene has recently strayed from the majority of the MAGA party she once championed. She’s openly criticized the president’s focus in his second term, suggesting he pay more attention to his America First domestic policies than international affairs. She also renounced his claim that grocery prices are “at the lowest prices they have ever been,” even stating that they were cheaper last year.

In response to Greene’s criticism, Trump expressed his disappointment with the congresswoman, explaining her attacks as an error on her end: “She’s lost her way, I think,” the president said.